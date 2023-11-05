Competitors Descend on Taitung County Ahead of 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing

Over 150 of Asia Pacific's best up-and-coming surfing talent have arrived in Taitung County ahead of the 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing. The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series 5000 event has a window from November 6 - 12 and will see competitors from the Australia / Oceania region, as well as the Asia region, put on a show in the high-performance peaks of Jinzun Harbor.

In its 13th year, the Taiwan Open of Surfing has gained a reputation as one of the most exciting events on the QS calendar and continues to attract some of the most promising names in world surfing. Regional rankings leaders will compete to protect their spot as all competitors look to find a way onto the 2024 WSL Challenger Series. Japanese sensation Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) knows the playground of Jinzun Harbor all too well, having claimed a World Junior title here in 2019. The Olympic Bronze Medalist will look to pull on that experience as she looks to earn a spot back on the Championship Tour by the end of 2024.

"It's so good to be back in Taiwan," Tsuzuki said. "I have been looking forward to getting back to Taitung and surfing all of the fun waves around here. I've got some really fond memories from this place, having won my World Junior Title here, so it will always be a special place for me. This week, I just want to have fun and do my best and hope that a good result comes my way."

Once again, the major partner of the Taiwan Open of Surfing is the Taitung County Government, with Governor April Yao continuing her strong support of the country's biggest annual surfing festival.

"Over the last 13 years, the Taiwan Open of Surfing has put Taitung on the global surfing radar, and we're so proud to continue to host the event in 2023," said Taitung County Governor April Yao. "Once again, the event will attract competitors from the Asia and Australia / Oceania regions and offer 5000 QS points to the winners, which is an honour to see an event of this level continue in Taiwan. There will be a number of Taiwanese surfers competing, and we love to see them competing against the world's best."

With a great-looking forecast, competition is set to commence tomorrow with great windows for competition on all seven days of the window. A call will be made at 7:30 a.m. local time for the opening rounds to get underway.

The 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County from November 6 - 12.