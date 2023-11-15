International Field Arrives in South Korea for Inaugural Siheung Korea Open

SIHEUNG, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea (Thursday, November 16, 2023) - The stage is set for the inaugural Siheung Korea Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 events to begin tomorrow in the perfect waves of the Siheung Wave Park. The event has attracted over 120 competitors from throughout Asia who are each looking to earn important rankings points for their 23 / 24 WSL Asia regional QS and LQS seasons, as well as be a part of history.

"This is a really historic event for WSL," said Andrew Stark, President of WSL APAC. "It's our first WSL event in South Korea; it's the first regional LQS event to take place in a wave basin and the first QS 3000 in a wave basin globally. South Korea has an emerging and exciting surf scene and the reception the event has had already has been really warm and welcoming. We're looking forward to getting the action underway at the Siheung Wave Park tomorrow and seeing where this event and our partnership with Mirunamu will head into the future."

Local Korean surfers Kanoa Palmiano (KOR) and Soojin Park (KOR) will join a field that includes some of the best talent from the region, including current Women's Asia regional QS rankings leader Sara Wakita (JPN) and Longboard Tour stalwart Taka Inoue (JPN).

After the biggest win of her career at the recent Taiwan Open of Surfing, Wakita is happy to be in South Korea for the very first time as she looks to maintain her rankings lead in order to qualify for the 2024 WSL Challenger Series.

"I'm definitely excited," Wakita said. "It's all new for all of us too, so I just want to make the most out of it and have fun, eat good, and hang with the crew. I haven't had the chance to surf it yet but it looks so fun."

Inoue will be competing in the event alongside his two sisters, Sakura Inoue (JPN) and Kaede Inoue (JPN), who are both seeking to join their older brother on the Longboard Tour. The family have been appreciating the unique nature of the Siheung Wave Park.

"It is good to have a long distance to ride, which allows you to make maneuvers with ease," Taka said. "The wave pools are supposed to have the same waves, but here, each wave is different within a set, so you will find it interesting just like ocean waves."

The competition will commence at 8:30am on Friday, November 17 with the Men's LQS, followed by the Women's QS 3000 and the Men's QS 3000.

The Siheung Korea Open will be broadcast live on Korea's largest network TV stations, MBC and OBS, for 3 hours on each day of the competition. The entire competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check out more ways to watch from the WSL's broadcast partners.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.