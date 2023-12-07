Competition Kicks Off at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro

OKURAGAHAMA BEACH, Hyuga, Japan (Thursday, December 7, 2023) - Competition began today at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 and Pro Junior events in clean four-to-five foot conditions at Okuragahama Beach. The first two men's opening rounds were completed, along with the opening round of women's and the boy's Pro Junior.

Though the northeast wind slowly intensified through the morning, and became especially challenging for the surfers competing in heats during the late morning, by noon the wind had subsided, and the waves dropped to two-to-three feet.

The current top two seeds in the Junior Asia Regional Rankings, Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) and Yuma Nagasawa (JPN), smoothly advanced through their heats with impeccable surfing.

Opening his campaign in a stacked Round of 32 heat that featured Tenshi Ishii (IND), Ikko Watanabe (JPN) and Ren Okano (JPN), Yahagi successfully rode out of an impressive air reverse to collect the highest single wave score of the day, a 7.50 and take the win, progressing along with Ishii ahead of fellow standout Japanese juniors Watanabe and Okano.

"I wasn't specifically aiming for airs," Yahagi said. "But a good section came, and it felt right."

Kana Nakashio - WSL / Kiyoshi Ogata

The women's QS also unfolded with dramatic moments. In Heat 3 of the Round of 16, current Junior Asia Rankings leader Kana Nakashio (JPN), faced challenges. With two minutes remaining Nakashio found herself in third place, anxious and needing a score. Swiftly switching her mindset however, she found a crucial 4.85 with a comeback ride, jumping from third to first place and progressing to the next round.

"This tournament will be reflected in the rankings for the next season, so I want to win and gain an advantage for the upcoming World Junior Championships participation," Nakashio said. "I'll put all my effort into the Pro Junior division. Even in small waves like today, I have confidence that I can score well by utilizing speed and power in my surfing. In the Round of 16, I felt lost from the beginning, not knowing where to catch the waves. My wave choices were also not great, and towards the end, I started to feel the pressure. However, I switched my mindset, believing in myself and knowing that I could do it."

Other notable performances included Mirai Ikeda (JPN), freshly returned from the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in Brazil, and Cocona Kawase (JPN), currently ranked second in the Junior Asia Rankings, who showcased impressive skills to progress into the Quarterfinals.

The Open Surfing HYUGA PRO Junior commenced after the conclusion of the men's and women's QS events, with the men's Round of 24 taking place.

The next call is scheduled for Friday, December 8 at 8:00 AM JST.

The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro is presented by Rash Wetsuits with support from Lime and Solaseed Air.