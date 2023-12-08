Important Match-Ups Set Finals Weekend at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro

OKURAGAHAMA BEACH, Hyuga, Japan (Friday, December 8, 2023) - The action continued today in The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 and Pro Junior events. Glassy, one-to-two foot surf provided enough opportunity for Semifinalists to be decided in both Pro Junior divisions, as well as Quarterfinalists in the men's and women's QS.

Opening the day, the Women's Pro Junior Round of 12 showcased intense battles amongst the young women, but Quarterfinal Heat 1 really brought the fireworks, with Kana Nakashio (JPN) delivering an impressive performance, scoring waves in the 7-point range for both of her counting rides and accumulating a total of 15.00 (out of a possible 20), the highest heat total of the competition so far.

Fresh from her return from the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in Brazil, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) marked a high score of 6.00 (out of a possible 10) in the first wave of Quarterfinal Heat 3. With a backup score of 4.10, the 16-year-old advanced to the next round, her performances steadily improving despite jet lag.

"It was good to catch a 6-point wave at the beginning and build the rhythm," Ikeda said. "I was hoping for a wave where I could score 6 points, and it came just as I waited. I was able to ride exactly as I wanted. My body is a bit tired, but I've been getting good sleep, so my condition is gradually improving. I believe the waves will be small again tomorrow, but I want to showcase my surfing and advance. I aim to compete in the World Junior Championships next season and would like to win."

The semifinal matchups are Nakashio vs. Sumomo Sato (JPN) and Ikeda vs. Cocona Kawase (JPN). These four athletes have also excelled in the QS1000, keeping the audience captivated into the third day of the competition.

Sentaro Sakai - WSL / Kiyoshi Ogata

The men's junior division also witnessed intense battles. Though Sentaro Sakai (JPN) has been finding the waves at Okuragama challenging, he was able to showcase the results of his practice, earning the highest heat total of the Men's Pro Junior for the day, 13.17, in Round of 16, Heat 2. In his following heat in the Quarterfinals, Sakai recalled his focus in the first heat and collected a 5.67 for his first wave. From there, he found his rhythm and secured a spot in the Semifinals.

"I was fortunate to catch good waves and use priority effectively," Sakai said. "My surfing was also in good shape. (In the Quarterfinals) there were not many waves and I was quite anxious, but I focused on the first one and got a good score, so I felt relieved."

In the other Quarterfinals, Odai Nagatani (JPN) staged an exiciting comeback with 30 seconds remaining in heat 1. Celebrating his birthday on December 27, Ren Okano (JPN) chased a required score of 4.90 against Adachi Kaisei (JPN) in Heat 4. In a remarkable moment, Okano executed two sharp turns to score 5.33. Expressing joy with a fist pump, the composed 14-year-old advanced as one of the final four competitors. The Semifinal matchups will be Nagatani versus Sakai and Nagi Hamaya (JPN) versus Okano.

In the Men's QS Round of 16, Monnojo Yahagi (JPN), who impressed with an air reverse on the first day, Yuma Nagasawa (JPN), who switched gears after a disappointing loss in the Pro Junior Quarterfinals, and the sole competitor left in the draw not representing Japan, Indonesia-raised Tenshi Ishii (INA), all advanced to the Quarterfinals.

The next call is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 at 9:00am JST.

The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro is presented by Rash Wetsuits with support from Lime and Solaseed Air.