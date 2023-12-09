Pressure Mounts as Challenging Surf Determines Finals Day at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro

OKURAGAHAMA BEACH, Hyuga, Japan (Saturday, December 9, 2023) - Pressure was high on day three of The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 and Pro Junior events. Inconsistent one-to-two foot surf for the Quarterfinals of the QS and Semifinals of the Pro Junior meant priority decisions were key in determining who would progress and each wave was surfed to its full potential.

The Men's Pro Junior Semifinals kicked off the day with Sentaro Sakai (JPN), who previously earned the highest score for the Men's Pro Junior in the Round of 16, continuing his momentum in Heat 1. Sakai displayed a dynamic performance to secure a score of 6.67 (out of a possible 10), the regular-footer finding a left on his backside around the 15-minute mark. In the later stages, he earned a 6.90 with five smooth turns, achieving a heat total of 13.57 (out of a possible 20), the highest of the day, to defeat Odai Nagatani (JPN).

In Heat 2, Nagi Hamaya (JPN), a resident of Oita Prefecture who practices at Okuragahama Beach every week, selected well-formed waves despite the limited number available to advance to the Final by defeating 14-year-old Ren Okano (JPN).

Following that, the results of the Women's Pro Junior Semifinals set up what will no doubt be an incredible Final between current rankings leader Kana Nakashio (JPN) and Mirai Ikeda (JPN), who is eager for her first victory in a WSL event.

The Quarterfinals of the Men's QS were the first heats of the division to feature man-on-man match-ups. In Heat 1, Jin Suzuki (JPN) executed a high-quality air reverse to earn a 7.00, the highest single wave score of the day, before backing it up with a 6.85 for another air reverse to defeat Riki Sato (JPN) and advance into the Semifinals.

"I was able to execute my usual riding style," Suzuki said. "Although I initially planned to incorporate maneuvers, the presence of more air sections than anticipated made airs more feasible. Therefore, I switched my focus. In the Semifinals, I aim to showcase my distinctive riding style and enjoy the experience without putting too much pressure on myself."

Rita Suzuki - WSL / Kiyoshi Ogata

Other Men's QS Quarterfinal winners included Rinta Oooto (JPN), who triumphed in a tough battle against Sho Matsubara (JPN), Monnojo Yahagi (JPN), who consistently scored in the 5-point range to defeat Tenshi Ishii (INA), and Kyoshiro Suda (JPN), who selected suitable waves in small conditions to overcome Yuma Nagasawa (JPN).

The last event of the day, the Women's QS Quarterfinals, also featured one-on-one battles. Mirai Ikeda (JPN), who had just ridden nine waves in the Women's Pro Junior Semifinal, displayed no signs of fatigue. In Heat 1, held just 1 hour and 40 minutes later, she secured victory against Rika Shoji (JPN). In the Semifinal, Ikeda will face Cocona Kawase (JPN), who won Heat 2, replicating their Pro Junior Semifinal held today.

In Heat 3, Rita Suzuki (JPN), who recently represented Japan in the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships, utilised a well-executed strategy devised with coach Jin Suzuki (JPN), who advanced to the Semifinals in the Men's QS. Suzuki defeated Kana Nakashio (JPN), who had gained momentum by achieving a double victory in the QS1000 and Pro Junior at the recent Manokwari Pro QS 1000 in Indonesia. In the upcoming Semifinal, Suzuki will face Sumomo Sato (JPN), who won Heat 4.

The next call is scheduled for Sunday, December 10 at 8:30am JST.