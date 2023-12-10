Three First-Time Winners Claim Victory, Ikeda Makes it Two-In-a-Row at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro

OKURAGAHAMA BEACH, Hyuga, Japan (Sunday, December 10, 2023) - Three first-time winners claimed victory, while Mirai Ikeda (JPN) earned her second win in-a-row on an exciting Finals Day at The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 and Pro Junior events that featured clean two-to-three foot conditions.

In the Men's QS, Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) emerged victorious, while in the Women's Cocona Kawase (JPN) secured the win. Both Yahagi and Kawase achieved their first QS victories. In the Pro Junior division, Sentaro Sakai (JPN) claimed victory for the Boy's, and Ikeda in the Girl's. Sakai celebrated his first Pro Junior championship, while Ikeda backed up her inaugural win at the Tokunoshima Town Pro Junior in October to claim two victories in-a-row.

The Men's QS Semifinals kicked off the day. In Heat 1 the dynamic approach of Jin Suzuki (JPN), who consistently executed high-quality air reverses from the early stages, was contrasted with the patient strategy of Rinta Oooto (JPN), who carefully assessed the waves, and a remarkable performance unfolded. With just over 6 minutes remaining in the heat, Oooto had only caught one scoring wave and needed to find a 7.46 (out of a possible 10) for a comeback. He was able to find that and more, earning an excellent score of 8.75 with smooth turns to advance to the Final with a total of 15.80 (out of a possible 20). In Heat 2, Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) collected an 8.00 on his fourth wave, securing a consistent performance throughout the heat to defeat Kyoshiro Suda (JPN) to advance to the Final.

The highly anticipated Final was a 30-minute man-on-man showdown. Both Yahagi and Oooto were hoping for their first QS victory, and Yahagi set the tone with a 5.75 air reverse on his opening ride, gradually increasing his score to 13.35, with subsequent scores of 6.10 and 7.25, to secure the lead within the first 10 minutes. Yahagi maintained control throughout the rest of the Final to claim his first-ever win.

"Before entering the Fiinal, I initially planned to focus on airs as they were scoring well in this competition," Yahagi said. "However, after attempting an air in the first wave, I realised it wasn't the right waves for airs, so I decided to change my strategy. I believe one area of growth for me this year is being able to surf while observing and adapting to my opponents. As I prepare for the World Junior Championships in California in January 2024, I'll be dedicating myself to physical conditioning and giving my best to aim for victory."

Cocona Kawase - WSL / Kiyoshi Ogata

The first heat of the Women's QS Semifinals was a rematch from the previous day's Pro Junior Semifinal between Cocona Kawase (JPN) and Mirai Ikeda (JPN). Kawase, learning from her loss in the Junior division, aggressively attacked from the start, to earn a spot in the Final. In the second Semifinal, Rita Suzuki (JPN) faced Sumomo Sato (JPN) in a heated battle that continued until the final moments. Suzuki emerged victorious, securing her place in the Final against Kawase.

The Final between Kawase and Suzuki saw early dominance from Kawase, who found a 6.00 for two strong maneuvers. Suzuki responded, scoring a 5.25 from a deep bottom turn and single turn. While both struggled to increase their scores, a 4.25 from Kawase on her second wave delivered victory over Suzuki, and provided her first-ever QS win.

"In the Final, I focused on catching the set waves as I thought the scores wouldn't come without riding them," Kawase said. "Although I managed to score a 6.00 early on and didn't feel rushed, dealing with the challenge of many waves breaking outside the peak and difficult positioning required careful attention."

Sentaro Sakai - WSL / Kiyoshi Ogata

In the Men's Pro Junior Final, Sentaro Sakai (JPN) faced Nagi Hamaya (JPN) in a next generation battle. Sakai started strong with an excellent 8.75 on his first wave, extending his lead with a 7.00 on a left that utilised his backhand towards the end of the heat. Sakai showed dominance throughout the event, earning four of the top five scores in the Junior division on the way to his first-ever victory.

"I'm really happy to have won as it's something I've wanted for a long time," Sakai said. "I practiced a lot because the waves were good the day before, and although it made me tired, it helped me understand the waves here better. I had a lot of confidence because I had practiced a lot for this competition and it was great to be able to compete in my own rhythm."

Mirai Ikeda - WSL / Kiyoshi Ogata

The Women's Pro Junior Final featured a face-off between Mirai Ikeda (JPN) and Kana Nakashio (JPN). Despite Ikeda's previous struggles in the Women's QS Semifinal, the 16-year-old exhibited an aggressive approach from the beginning. Around 13 minutes into the Final, Ikeda executed five turns, earning a 7.50 and putting pressure on Nakashio. Ikeda, fueled by her determination for victory, continued to challenge Nakashio, employing perfect strategy in her use of priority towards the end of the heat to secure her second Pro Junior win in-a-row.

"I was determined to do my best in the Junior division and was able to turn my failures in the QS into motivation," Ikeda said. "Losing in the QS was disheartening for me, but my mother's words encouraged me, and I could switch my mindset positively."

The Open Surfing Hyuga Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 and Pro Junior events were held from December 7-10 at Okuragahama Beach, Hyuga, Japan.