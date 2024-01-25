Kaede Inoue and Rogelio Jr Esquievel Claim Longboard Victories at 2024 La Union International Pro

URBIZTONDO BEACH, San Juan, La Union, Philippines (Friday, January 26, 2024) - Japan's Kaede Inoue (JPN) and Filipino local Rogelio Jr Esquievel (PHL) claimed victory today in the 2024 La Union International Pro World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event. The three-to-four feet of swell lining The Point at Urbiztondo Beach offered long walls, ideal for Asia's best longboarders to showcase their skills.

Action came quick at the start of the all-Japanese Women's Final, with mid-range scores for both Kaede Inoue (JPN) and Hirokawa Yoshikawa (JPN) providing Inoue with the early advantage, an upper-hand which the 18-year-old held for the remainder of the heat over the veteran competitor.

Hiroka Yoshikawa - WSL / Abdel Elecho

After defeating longtime rival and defending event winner Natsumi Taoka (JPN) in the Semifinals, Yoshikawa seemed primed to take her first LQS win since 2017. Inoue didn't let up however, earning her first excellent-range score of the event, an 8.25 (out of a possible 10), midway through the heat, largely thanks to a technical hang ten connected into a strong, driving carve and stylish bottom turn. Yoshikawa was able to quickly follow with a 7.50 but fell on two opportunities late in the Final, and was unable to match the younger competitor.

It was the first LQS victory for Inoue, who has continued to rise through the ranks, her previous best result coming from the most recent LQS, the 2023 Siheung Korea Open, where she found a Semifinal finish. A multiple World Champion in SUP Surfing's APP tour, Inoue received a taste of the WSL Longboard Tour after placing second in the trials for the 2023 Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic and earning a wildcard into the main event. Her older brother, last year's men's runner-up Taka Inoue (JPN), has been a mainstay on the WSL Longboard Tour for many years and Kaede, along with her younger sister Sakura Inoue (JPN) have been hoping to follow in their brother's footsteps.

Kaede Inoue - WSL / Abdel Elecho

"I'm really happy to win for the first time," Inoue said. "I've been injured, but I was able to show my true strength in the Final. I'm so happy to have my sister, my brother, and my mother here supporting me. I'll do my best to continue showing my true abilities and win the next one."

The win places Kaede in a close second on the Asia Region LQS Rankings behind Natsumi Taoka (JPN). With only the top-ranked surfer from the region graduating to the WSL Longboard Tour and one event left to decide, the upcoming Baler International Pro will no doubt see fireworks.

Crowd - WSL / Abdel Elecho

The rise of Rogelio Jr Esquivel (PHL) was incredibly swift after his inaugural victory in the 2023 La Union International Pro, drawing much international attention to the Filipino longboard community. Anticipation was high for the La Union local's return to competition at home and he did not disappoint, wowing the crowd all week. Today, after sharing a Semifinal with his best friend Rico Dumaguin (PHL), Esquievel peaked in the Final with the highest heat total of the event, 18.00 (out of a possible 20), to take the win over an in-form Kai Hamase (JPN).

Kai Hamase - WSL / Abdel Elecho

Hamase, the current No. 1 on the Asia Region LQS rankings, found the best wave of the event, a 9.50, in the Quarterfinals, backing it up with a 9.15 in his Semifinal victory over Jomarie Ebueza (PHL). Hamase's clean, clinical style, which featured many impressive nose-riding soul-arches, pushed the level of Esquievel in the Final. The Filipino utilised the full length of the point, as well as the full length of his board, to up the ante, his lightning fast, clean footwork connected nose to tail, the goofy-footer's backhand carves and critical nose-rides trading off, each executed with style and ease, showing why he is now ranked amongst the best in the world on the WSL Longboard Tour.

"It was really nice to have the WSL event here," Esquievel said. "I'm so happy, so stoked to win the event. It was great to see everyone supporting us here. Everyone's on the beach. Our friends, our families, our sponsors are here. I'm looking forward to Baler. I'll be heading there to compete with my brother and my friends. Hopefully the waves are good there and we'll see what's going to happen."

Rogelio Jr Esquievel - WSL / Abdel Elecho

Esquievel's win retains his perfect record on the LQS, where he remains undefeated in each of the three events he has entered. He now sits in equal No. 2 position on the Asia Region LQS rankings with Ebueza, while Hamase increased his lead in No. 1.

The 2024 La Union International Pro QS 3000 and LQS events ran from January 22 - 26 at Urbiztondo Beach, San Juan, La Union, Philippines.