Sierra Kerr and Jordy Lawler Win The 2024 Camplify Port Stephens Pro QS 1000

Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Jordy Lawler (AUS) have claimed victory at the 2024 Camplify Port Stephens Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event. Both surfers prevailed over a massive field in challenging surf as Birubi delivered another day of clean waves in the one-to-two foot range.

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Bosko

Men's winner Jordy Lawler (AUS) had to pull on all of his experience to clinch with some incredible progressive maneuvers to take the win over Northern Beaches athlete Winter Vincent (AUS), with the pair going blow-for-blow in their 30-minute match-up alongside French athlete Justin Becret (FRA) finishing in third, and local grommet Jimmi Hill (AUS)l who finished fourth. Jordy dominated the heat with one of the highest heat totals of the event, 14.84. (out of a possible 20).

"I'm stoked," said Jordy. "The waves were pretty tricky but sort of cleaned up in the end, and it was nice to have a final with a bunch of young blokes. It's so lovely around here; the coastline is just so pretty."

Jordy Lawler - WSL / Bosko

The women's Final saw current WSL World Junior Champion Sierra Kerr (AUS) take top honours over previous QS event winner Nyxie Ryan (AUS), Long Reef's Gabi Spake (AUS) and South Coast young gun Oceanna Rogers (AUS). All women surfed well, but after Kerr locked in a 7.50, it left the others chasing big numbers. Kerr now leaves Port Stephen's with an extra 1000 points as she shifts her focus to the Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000.

"I'm frothing," said Kerr. "I finally won my first QS in the ocean. My previous QS win came in the wave pool, so it was good to do that. It was just heaps of fun."

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Bosko

Runners-up Winter Vincent (AUS) and Nyxie Ryan (AUS) both fell agonisingly short of winning at Birubi but left in better positions on the rankings than when they arrived. Sierra Kerr and Jordy Lawler hope to keep the winning streak going as competitors will now shift their focus to the Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000, which is set to commence on Monday, March 4.

The 2024 Camplify Port Stephens Pro will ran from February 22 - 23.