Venues Set to Conlclude North America's 2023/2024 Qualifying Series and Junior Tour

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) and Pro Junior contingent prepare for the final leg of the 2023/2024 season. First up, the long-standing Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro bring competitors to Cocoa Beach, Florida, for a QS 1,000 and Pro Junior beginning March 6 - 10. Then, the pinnacle moment of the season gets underway at the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro presented by Diamonds International QS 5,000 and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia starting March 18 - 24. With the rankings shuffle following the last two events, there is everything left to surf for with a total of 6,000 points left for anyone to step up and claim their 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

The Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro kicks off the final stretch before North America contingent head for the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro presented by Diamonds International to conclude the 2023/2024 season.

"We're really excited to see these events provide the opportunity for a big finish to our 2023/2024 QS season and also keep the Pro Juniors involved for their chance at World Junior Championships qualification," said North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "The Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro has been such a key event on our schedule for over a decade and seeing Mitch Varnes and his team continue to bring back the QS as well is amazing."

"Plus, getting to finish the season at a world-class wave like Soup Bowl is pivotal for our competitors to really show what they're capable of and finishing with a massive 5,000 points. It's such a special event honoring Zander Venezia and I know it means a lot to everyone on the island and everyone in our region so we're very appreciative of Louis Venezia and Christopher Clarke's work to keep these events thriving."

A North America mainstay event returns to kickoff the final stretch of competition for the 2023/2024 North America season.

The Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro and Pro Junior has become a staple event on the East Coast, starting as a Pro Junior in 2013 before adding a men's QS competition in 2015 at Shepard Park, Cocoa Beach. Now, for the third year in a row, the event has included a women's QS event for a full-scaled competition window to provide a major opportunity for emerging competitors alongside proven elite. With the likes of now full-time Championship Tour (CT) competitors Alyssa Spencer and Caitlin Simmers as former event victors, it has shown what a marquee stepping-stone event it has become.

"This time of year is always so exciting for the community and with the major backing of Ron Jon's, Quiksilver and Roxy, surfing is definitely the main attraction at Ron Jon Beach N' Boards Fest," said event producer Mitch Varnes. "It's incredible to see the level of talent coming to Cocoa Beach as they get their careers going and also look for key points toward the end of their season. We're all looking forward to seeing everyone come down for all the surfing, our many sponsor activations, and the great entertainment for the entire family."

The 1,000 points offered at the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro will be more valuable than ever with the chase toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification closer than ever. Plus, as one of only three Pro Junior events, a win here among the top-ranked competitors could make the path for World Junior Championships that much more attainable.

The world-class wave of Soup Bowl will push competitors to their best as North America's 2023/2024 QS and Pro Junior season concludes in Barbados.

All roads then lead to the pivotal BTMI Barbados Surf Pro presented by Diamonds International QS 5,000 and Live Like Zander Junior Pro March 18 - 24. The epic conclusion will feature a live broadcast once more to bring all the action around the world as the final 2024 Challenger Series and World Junior Championships qualifiers are determined.

"Surf Promotions Barbados is stoked to yet again put on the final event of the North America Regional QS season," said Surf Promotions Barbados Co-Founder Christopher Clarke. "It is an honor to have our beloved wave Soup Bowl to finish the season again. So many people who have attended the event have qualified for the Championship Tour which lets us know that you have to be one of the top surfers in the world to win at the Bowl.' The biggest part of the event is to honor the memory of Zander Venezia celebrated year after year and we will also celebrate the life of another brother and long-time BSA President Paul Bourne. We are super happy the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc has stuck with us over the years. The country is seeing the benefits of being showcased as a high-level surf destination for the past ten years."

The world-class reef break of Soup Bowl will play host to the WSL, a venue in Bathsheba that has welcomed competitors since the initial Pro Junior in 2013 and now brings the region's top-tier QS contingent each year since 2022 vying for all-important points. Last year witnessed multiple competitors surge toward the top of the rankings including the island's own Josh Burke (BRB) alongside now CT competitors Crosby Colapinto, who became the 2022/2023 North America Regional QS victor with a win, Sawyer Lindblad, Cole Houshmand and Kade Matson. This year, Alan Cleland heads into the final leg as No. 1 alongside a two-way tie on the women's side between former Live Like Zander victor Kirra Pinkerton and 2023 finalist Talia Swindal.

Family and friends look back on what Zander Venezia meant to them and honoring him with the Live Like Zander Junior Pro.

An event that now honors the island's own Zander Venezia concludes the Pro Junior season once more. One of the reasons this event exists today, Zander embodied what it was to be an ambassador of the sport by spreading stoke and joy wherever he went. A Pro Junior event that began in 2013 continues to provide a massive opportunity now pays homage to Zander and brings to the light the work being done in his memory.

"This event all started with an idea Zander had about having an event in Barbados and I went along with Chris [Clarke] and said that I would help him," said Louis Venezia. "Over a decade later, I feel really proud of what we've been able to put on. When I see kids who started coming here and competing against Zander like Cole Houshmand and Kade Matson, they started here and Soup Bowl helped mold their surfing in a world-class wave. Now I'm seeing them and the women like Caity [Simmers] surf Sunset and it's amazing. We're welcoming the next kids and just wanting to show them what Zander was all about so it's a very special time for all of us."

Sanoa Dempfle-Olin (CAN) currently leads the women's Pro Junior rankings and has the opportunity for back-to-back years of a Canadian claiming a North America Regional Pro Junior win after Reed Platenius (CAN) earned his last season. Kai Kushner (USA) finds himself atop the Pro Junior rankings currently and has spent a lot of time at Soup Bowl to make him a threat for his chance to claim a World Junior Championships spot.