Competition Kicks Off at Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000

AVOCA BEACH, Central Coast, NSW / Australia (Monday, March 4, 2024) - Pro surfing action will continue in New South Wales this week as Day 1 of the Ryde Central Coast Pro World Surf League (WSL), Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event kicked off today at Avoca Beach.

The penultimate event of the WSL Asia and Australia Oceania regions has attracted over 180 of Asia Pacific's best up-and-coming competitors, all looking for a spot on the 2024 Challenger Series, which will launch this April on the Gold Coast.

Andrei Babaeff, Head of Wellbeing and Stimulation at The Water Street Collective, the company for the Ryde range of wellbeing shots, said they were thrilled to support the event.

"Here in Sydney, we have a deep connection to the ocean and a rich surfing heritage, and the NSW Pro Surf Series plays a vital role in nurturing the next generation of champions," Babaeff said. "We're honoured that Ryde could be part of an incredible community event that showcases the talent and dedication of Australia's rising surfing stars."

Ben Zanatta at Ryde Central Coast Pro 2024 - WSL / Bella Murphy

Today witnessed the completion of all 16 heats of the men's Round of 128 in challenging, wind-blown surf in the two-to-four foot range at Avoca Beach. Ben Zanatta Creagh (AUS) from Dee Why on Sydney's Northern Beaches stood out on Day 1, posting the highest two-wave total of the day with a 6.33 (out of a possible 10) and a 5.57.

Xavier Bryce (AUS) and Dom Thomas (AUS) also took impressive opening round heats, booking spots in the Round of 96 when competition resumes at Avoca.

Day 2 will likely see the Men's Round of 96, followed by the start of the Men's Round of 64, with a call to be made at 6:30 am for a potential 7:30 am start.

The 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000 will run from March 4 - 8.