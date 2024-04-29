WSL
Monday, April 29, 2024
Updated: Monday, April 29, 2024
Click here to view the Krui Pro 2024 Event Guide
Click here for key information about stop 1 on the 2024 World Surf League Challenger Series
Victories Provide Australia / Oceania Region QS Titles to Both Winners, Winter Vincent and Saffi Vette Qualify for Challenger Series With
Asia Region Challenger Series Qualifiers Confirmed, while Defending Champion Bronte Macaulay Stands Strong and Dream Run for Riaru Ito Sees
Brothers Joel and Hughie Vaughan Deliver Mind-Blowing Airshow, while Back-to-Back Buzzer-Beaters See Local Wildcards Progress in Subsequent
A dreamy morning on the Gold Coast provided a high-performance showcase for men's superheats to decide head-to-head, Round of 16 bouts
Barreling morning conditions, high-performance potential, and a gritty finish to Day 4 provided all moods of a pristine Snapper Rocks
Defending event winner Samuel Pupo looks to start his redemption surge back to the CT with another win at Snapper as he dominates his Round
The Brazilian star João Chianca is back in the jersey and in winning form with a Round of 32 victory utilizing his dynamic forehand
After the men's top seeds took over Day 2, the women's elite stole the spotlight at Snapper Rocks with proven Championship Tour
GWM Sydney Surf Pro Presented by Bonsoy Event Guide
WSL
Australia/Oceania
