NewsAustralia/Oceania

GWM Sydney Surf Pro Presented by Bonsoy Event Guide

Australia/Oceania

- WSL
Krui Pro 2024 Event Guide

Click here to view the Krui Pro 2024 Event Guide

- WSL / Cait Miers
Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro Presented by GWM Event Guide

Click here for key information about stop 1 on the 2024 World Surf League Challenger Series

- WSL / Darren Anderson
Joel Vaughan and Ellie Harrison Win the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000

Victories Provide Australia / Oceania Region QS Titles to Both Winners, Winter Vincent and Saffi Vette Qualify for Challenger Series With

- WSL / Darren Anderson
Finals Day Decided, Challengers Qualified on Day 6 of the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000

Asia Region Challenger Series Qualifiers Confirmed, while Defending Champion Bronte Macaulay Stands Strong and Dream Run for Riaru Ito Sees

- WSL / Paul Danovaro
Vaughan Brothers Highlight Epic Day of Surf at the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000

Brothers Joel and Hughie Vaughan Deliver Mind-Blowing Airshow, while Back-to-Back Buzzer-Beaters See Local Wildcards Progress in Subsequent

News

- WSL
The GWM Catch Up Day 4 - Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM

A dreamy morning on the Gold Coast provided a high-performance showcase for men's superheats to decide head-to-head, Round of 16 bouts

2:40
- WSL
HIGHLIGHTS Day 4 // Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro Presented By GWM

Barreling morning conditions, high-performance potential, and a gritty finish to Day 4 provided all moods of a pristine Snapper Rocks

1:43
- WSL
Samuel Pupo's Powerful Form Leads Him Closer To Gold Coast Title Defense

Defending event winner Samuel Pupo looks to start his redemption surge back to the CT with another win at Snapper as he dominates his Round

2:24
- WSL
João Chianca Continues To Flex In Competitive Comeback, Onto Round Of 16 At Snapper Rocks

The Brazilian star João Chianca is back in the jersey and in winning form with a Round of 32 victory utilizing his dynamic forehand

2:52
- WSL
The GWM Catch Up Day 3 - Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM

After the men's top seeds took over Day 2, the women's elite stole the spotlight at Snapper Rocks with proven Championship Tour

2:17

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download