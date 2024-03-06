Performances Ignite Captivating Opening Day at Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro 

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contingent stormed through opening day at the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro. Two-to-four foot wind swell pulsed into Shepard Park's lineup to provide opportunities for men's Round of 96 and Round of 64, Heats 1 through 12. Women's QS, men's and women's Pro Junior was called OFF for the day with a full week of action ahead. An incredible opening day witnessed near-perfection, dynamic showcases, and battles for spots into the Round of 32.

John Mel's (USA) relentless approach kept building his aerial antics, earning a 6.60 for this attempt, to post a near-perfect 9.50. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

John Mel enters this event looking to build momentum and did that just that right away, posting an event best so far of a near-perfect 9.50 (out of a possible 10) and 17.25 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Mel's aerial antics earned near-perfection and he backed it up with his forehand power. Now, Mel looks to keep his mind in the right place and prepare for a big season finish.

"This is firing for Cocoa Beach so I'm really happy and the sand is really good too so I think that's helping a lot," said Mel. "I had two scores already and knew I would send it if I got an opportunity and I landed in the flats which I think the judges liked. This is the rhythm catching event and I think that keeping it light vibe is what's been working for me. Even though I lost early in Dominican Republic I still felt good so just trying to keep it going."

Evan Geiselman (USA) all smiles after a dominant debut. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

One of the East Coast's most prominent competitors, Evan Geiselman, returned to the jersey and has the opportunity to play ultimate spoiler to those looking for vital points. Geiselman added this event to his resume of wins in 2017 and eyes down another after kickstarting his run taking to the air for a near-perfect 9.00 and 15.75 heat total.

"I got home last night from California and it felt good to sleep at home," said Geiselman. "It was fun surfing with William [Hedleston], he's one of Florida's next up-and-coming guys, and this is my first event of 2024 so I'm happy to be in this one. I got second last year and it's always fun here and don't have any pressure. Ron Jon has been a big supporter of me for a long time and to see them put this on year after year is awesome."

Kei Kobayashi (USA) returns for a chance at another Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro title. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Fellow former event winners Kei Kobayashi and Josh Burke also notched dominant debut wins, but it was Kobayashi who found near-perfection of his own for the day's best single-wave score of a 9.25. Kobayashi's backhand attack was undeniable as he tapped back into his QS win in 2020 and also Pro Junior win in 2016 - remaining the only men's competitor to claim both so far.

"It's crazy because I sat on a similar bar when we I won both of those events in the past and I'm super confident going into this event," said Kobayashi. "It's funny too because when I was picking boards to and which epoxies to bring, I almost left the board I just got the 9.25 and 6.25 on. Today is really good Cocoa Beach and not too soft today but I'm stoked to get some high scores, spend time with my girlfriend, and stay with an amazing family the Browns here so it's really nice."

Wheeler Hasburgh (CAN) has found a new gear in the jersey and continues to push his performances. - WSL / Stephanie Brown

Fresh off his victory at the Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro, Wheeler Hasburgh brought that momentum to his Ron Quiksilver and Roxy Pro debut with a 15.00 heat total, including an excellent 8.00. Hasburgh currently sits at No. 13 on the North America QS rankings and looks to better his cause toward Challenger Series qualification ahead of the final event of the 2023/2024 season.

"It was good and I just felt calm, there was only one wave where I felt my old habit of pushing too hard come out but otherwise I just let it flow," said Hasburgh. "Hopefully I can use that in the next heat too. I'm just taking in all the good and not letting anything creep in and thank about other things."

Sam Reidy (CRC) is looking to regain some ground in Cocoa Beach and has his mind in the right place to do just that. - WSL / Stephanie Brown

Costa Rica's rising talent Sam Reidy reinforced his presence as an event threat on the East Coast and boasted a 15.25 heat total in the Round of 64. Reidy enters this event alongside a plethora of competitors who attended the recent ISA event in Puerto Rica and looks to build his rhythm here in Cocoa Beach.

"I expected to come here with some waves but it's killer out there," said Reidy. "I thought it might be a little choppy and weird but I'm super stoked. Usually I have fun here and I have some of my best results on the East Coast and just trying to surf good. It was epic to represent Costa Rica in the ISA's and it was such an honor, and now I'm just trying to stay present."

Also earning Round of 64 heat wins, Lucas Owston and Levi Slawson delivered brilliant debuts to join Hayden Rodgers, Ryan Huckabee, Kai Kushner, and Dwight Pastrana into the Round of 32.

Encinitas, California's own Cole McCaffray delivered a stunning debut. - WSL / Stephanie Brown

Cole McCaffray impeccable debut matched the Round of 96 best performance from Grani, a 15.40, utilizing his dynamic forehand. The Encinitas, California competitor looks to break through on the QS in the 2023/2024 season to finish strong and also bring that bravao to the Pro Junior where he currently sits at No. 7 with two events remaining.

"I feel like the number one thing here is to stay busy," said McCaffray. "During the warmup I was in a wetsuit and was super warm so it was nice to be in boardies out there in the heat staying busy. The waves are great and the wind was blowing into the lefts to create almost this standing wave feel and just hit it a couple of times. This event means a lot and I want to get a little roll going in the QS, but my main focus is the Pro Junior and do well in that event."

McCaffray joins the Round of 64 alongside David Okeefe, Kyle Tester, and Carl Burger with Round of 96 heat wins. They will face off with Round of 64 standouts from Heats 13 - 16.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. EST for a possible 7:30 a.m. EST.