Short Day Decides Men's RD32 at Caparica Surf Fest

PRAIA DO PARAISO, Costa da Caparica - Portugal (Wednesday, March 27, 2024) - The QS3,000 Caparica Surf Fest 2024, final stop on the 2023/24 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), ran through a very short day of competition to complete the remaining four heats of the men's Round of 64.

Conditions were horrendous but the surfing was electric! Surfers took on probably the stormiest lineup seen on the European QS for a long time but somehow managed to find sections to hit and put on a good show.

Youngsters Luan Nogues (FRA) and Hans Odriozola (ESP) took out the first heat with authority and "showed" the way, even though visibility was barely enough for their support crew and fellow competitors to take notes.

"That was pretty hard, especially being the first heat of the day and we'd been waiting for a while," Nogues said. "We still managed to find some waves and I'm happy with that 7 and excited to surf more heats."

Check out some highlights from a brief day of competition in dreadful weather at the Caparica Surf Fest.

Local pro Afonso Antunes (POR) took out the second heat ahead of Yago Dominguez (EUK) and kept his home event run alive. Justin Becret (FRA) and Teva Bouchgua (MAR) were strongest in Heat 3 and Adur Amatriain (EUK) and Charly Quivront (FRA) wrapped up the day, taking the two advancing spots in Heat 4.

With conditions deteriorating even further tomorrow, event officials have decided to call competition off on Thursday, and the next call will be on Friday, March 29, at 6:30 a.m WET in Caparica.

