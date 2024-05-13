World Surf League Returns to Galicia with an Exciting Longboard Event

The World Surf League sets its sights on Galicia once again, this time with a special focus on the most classic form of surfing: Longboarding. Camping As Cabazas will be the epicenter of action from June 13-16, hosting the GADIS Longboard Festival Ferrol alongside a series of dynamic activities and entertainment for the whole family.

The event, marking the official start of summer, promises days filled with excitement and fun for surf enthusiasts and spectators alike. From concerts to food areas, skate zones, stands, workshops, and free surf baptisms, there will be options for everyone at this unique beach celebration.

June 13th will kick off with thrilling trials, offering any non-ranked surfer the chance to secure a spot in the prestigious WSL event. From June 14th to 16th, the top longboard talents will face off in a competition bearing the distinctive WSL stamp, drawing fans and professionals alike.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of complementary activities, from beach side skating to yoga sessions and environmental workshops, all free of charge. The concerts, starting in the late afternoon around 7 p.m., will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy music under the breathtaking sunset.

The highlight will come on Sunday, June 16th, with the eagerly anticipated finals, where the champions of the event will be crowned. It will be a day filled with excitement and adrenaline as competitors vie for victory on the waves of Galicia.

Don't miss this thrilling opportunity to witness the best longboarders in a spectacular setting. Join us from June 13th to 16th at Camping As Cabazas and be part of this unforgettable experience.