WSL North America's Longoard Finale Stage Set at Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic pres. by Katin

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Longboard Regional Qualifying Series (LQS) contenders are back and ready for opening day at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin. The 2024 North America Longboard Regional trophies are on the line and a ticket to the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour for a chance to compete for a World Title. Virginia Beach's iconic 1st Street Jetty will host the final stop for competitors to solidify their places atop the rankings with a heavily contested field in attendance once more.

The current North America No. 1 Star D'Elia earned a runner-up in her maiden WSL event and now hopes to keep that pressure-free mindset heading into the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic pres. by Katin on Memorial Day weekend beginning May 25 - 27.

**Current No. 1's D'Elia and Van Wagoner Look to Solidify Regional Titles

Current No. 1's Star D'Elia and Jack Van Wagoner lead the charge over heavily-stacked fields ready to answer back after the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic in Morro Bay.

A dream, maiden WSL event for D'Elia ended with a runner-up finish behind Hawaii's Natalia Wunderlich and the claim to North America's rankings lead. The now 18-year-old, D'Elia is looking to lock in on the same magic that pushed her through the rounds in Morro Bay for an opportunity to claim the regional victory and cement herself as one of the region's newest threats toward the WSL Longboard Tour.

"I'm really stoked for Virginia Beach and my dad and I are going to be camping and make a little adventure out of it," said D'Elia. "It was wild [finishing runner-up in Morro Bay] and I was really stoked because I saw the waves before and it was so bad for the shortboard. I think part of the reason why [I did well], is I just surfed conservatively and calm throughout the whole thing. I didn't put any pressure on myself because it was my first event. That's the mindset I'm taking to Virginia Beach."

After taking down his first-ever WSL contest in remarkable form, Jack Van Wagoner looks to complete the job at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin to earn his place among the world's best on the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour.

Van Wagoner's competitive prowess took him to his first-ever WSL win and atop the rankings heading into Virginia Beach. The Carlsbad, California, competitor felt right at home in the cold waters of Morro Bay as he attends school in San Luis Obispo, but now returns his focus to the jersey Memorial Day weekend.

"I'm really excited and really looking forward to this event," said Van Wagoner. "Last year the waves weren't too great and we were dealing with some fog, but I went back there last summer for the East Coast Surfing Championships and actually had a really great time. Virginia can produce. [Winning Morro Bay] was definitely the best moment of my surfing career. It definitely proved that I'm ready [to try and make the Longboard Tour]."

2023 runner-up Saxon Wilson is back and ready to play spoiler once again. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

**Formidable Field, Wildcards, and Former Longboard Tour Competitors in Attendance

An incredible performance from last year's wildcard Saxon Wilson finished with a runner-up result. Wilson returns to play spoiler once more alongside fellow wildcard threats Greyson Messier and Xx. This marked Wilson's WSL debut in 2023 before going on to compete as a wildcard at the WSL Longboard Tour Huntington Beach Longboard Classic among the world's best where he finished with an equal 17th.

After the first event in Morro Bay ended with big performances from Van Wagoner and D'Elia, all the competitors in the respective Finals are within reach of the 2023/2024 Regional victory over their fellow contingent. With defending event winner, and reigning North America regional victor, Richie Cravey not competing, a new victor will be crowned.

In 2023, Liv Stokes nearly won the region with her victory at 1st Street Jetty - her maiden WSL victory - before going on to compete against the world's best.

Former Longboard Tour competitors Cole Robbins and Steven McLean, Noah Shimabukuro, Dakota Faircloth, Chase Lieder, Kevin Dewald, Bucky Barry, and more.

Back to defend her title and looking to rejoin the WSL Longboard Tour, Liv Stokes returns after an incredible showing at the ISA World Games representing Team Canada. But, she will have ground to make up against Morro Bay finalists Indie Hoffman and Chloe Coleman alongside local contenders Camden Hoover, Story Martinez, and more of North America's standouts.