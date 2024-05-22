Prepping Teahupo'o's Reefs for Resilience

Ahead of the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro presented by Outerknown, the World Surf League teamed up once again with Coral Gardeners to support their coral restoration efforts in Teahupo'o!

Through a local WSL One Ocean initiative, Coral Gardeners hosted its third annual coral workshop, bringing together local volunteers and youth from the community to prep the reef for out planting with WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfers, such as Kanoa Igarashi, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Connor O'Leary, and Liam O'Brien.

Joining forces with Coral Gardeners, volunteers, local youth, and WSL Championship Tour surfers Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Kanoa Igarashi, Connor O'Leary, and Liam O'Brien to prep Teahupo'o's reef for future out planting. - WSL / Ed Sloane

This year, we visited the nursery garden from our previous workshops and focused on removing algae from the existing reef to prepare it for out planting. Due to water temperatures reaching an all-time high globally, coral reefs worldwide have shown earlier signs of bleaching. To prevent further impact, we proceeded with care around the nursery and concentrated on prepping the existing reef to help the maturing corals fully recover.

WSL Championship Tour surfer Bettylou Sakura Johnson proudly showing us the algea she removed from the existing reef. - WSL / Ed Sloane

WSL Championship Tour surfer Kanoa Igarashi removing algea from the existing reef. - WSL / Ed Sloane

A closer look into how our volunteers removed algea from the reef. - WSL / Ed Sloane

Since the first workshop in 2022, the corals seeded reached an exceptional survival rate of more than 95% and grew up to 4 times their original size after one year in the nursery, confirming the efficacy of this method and the resilience of the corals themselves.

"It's so great to be swimming around these corals and at the same time obviously knowing that you are also supporting the growth of the coral reef as well as the local environment." - Kanoa Igarashi, WSL Championship Tour surfer

WSL CT surfer Kanoa Igarashi and Salomé Chauvelot, Impact Manager at Coral Gardeners visiting the coral nursery garden started in 2022. - WSL / Ed Sloane

An upclose look at the resilient, maturing corals. - WSL / Ed Sloane

The restoration crew recently went on a dive mission to explore the reef around Teahupo'o, monitoring the state of corals with the water temperatures reaching an all-time high globally. While on the lookout for potential donor sites with heat-resilient corals, the team found a thriving reef with high coral coverage and biodiversity, providing us some hope in these unprecedented times. Under the care of the local kids and the Coral Gardeners, these coral nurseries will be nurtured until they reach maturity. Eventually, they will help restore the entire ecosystem and all the ecological services and wonders it provides.

This long-term collaboration with the World Surf League led to the beginning of a whole new Coral Gardeners branch in Teahupo'o. In the past year, the Coral Gardeners team has undertaken a series of initiatives-from workshops to awareness events and reef assessments-to develop an adapted restoration strategy and engage the local community in the preservation of Teahupo'o's reef, which not only creates world-class waves but also protects the islanders and contributes to their livelihoods.

A closer look at a resilient coral on the nursery garden. - WSL / Ed Sloane

Peeking down at the coral nursery garden below the surface. - WSL / Ed Sloane

"The WSL Pure Grant Program has enabled us to really begin this new project with the local community of Teahupo'o. We really want the coral restoration project here to be something that comes from the local community, the surfers especially, as well as the fishers, and the kids." - Salomé Chauvelot, Coral Gardeners Impact Manager

As part of its mission to scale up reef restoration as a regenerative ocean solution to the loss of coral reefs, Coral Gardeners is exponentially increasing its capacity to grow and outplant corals by establishing new sites in French Polynesia, including the garden at Teahupo'o, and now, Coral Gardeners has officially opened their first international branch in Fiji where they are hosting awareness sessions and workshops to teach more people about coral ecosystems and how to preserve them.

"We are thrilled to have support from WSL to bring our project in Teahupo'o to life and help us reach our goal to plant 1 million corals by the horizon of 2025. We want to gather a maximum amount of people around our mission and bring awareness to the importance of restoring and preserving valuable reef ecosystems." - Taiano Tehio, Coral Gardener

To learn more about Coral Gardeners and support their work, help by adopting a coral or representing the movement with their merchandise by visiting coralgardeners.org.

WSL One Ocean is supported by Shiseido and YETI.