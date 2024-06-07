Durban Delivers Dreamy Longboard Conditions For eThekwini Surf Pro

DURBAN, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Friday, June 7, 2024) - The eThekwini Surf Pro, the only World Surf League (WSL) Africa Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 for 2024 completed the Opening Rounds of competition in clean two-to-three foot surf today at Durban's New Pier.

The day started with South Africa's top women longboarders taking to the water for the Opening Round of the LQS 1,000. Muizenberg's Cara Stubbs held her composure to find a wave and get the required score to move from third place into first, taking the heat win over Jeffreys Bay's Crystal Hulett who got bumped to second, eliminating Durban locals Christy Gilmour and Noa-Grace Garnett.

"It was a bit nerve-wracking, but I'm super stoked I got the small score that I needed," Stubbs reacted. "I got a nice first wave so it's always good to have that in the bank. The conditions are super fun and perfect for longboarding, especially today. There are loads of waves so it's very contestable."

Durban's Josie Middleton took out her heat ahead of 2023 South African Longboard Champion Tarryn King, who showed her experience when she managed to hold on to second place to advance to the next round, eliminating Hayley Hansen.

Oliver Packham - WSL / Pierre Tostee

The local knowledge paid off for Oliver Packham too when he comfortably cruised to the top spot in his heat ahead of the Moroccan Longboard Champion Redouane Regragui.

"I'm pumped to go through to the next round," Packham said. "It's the best to compete here, hometown advantage! Cooking waves, winter in Durban doesn't get any better. I wasn't really nervous, I couldn't wait to go surf in these conditions."

The next call will be on Saturday, 8 June at 7:30 AM for a possible 8:30 AM start local time.

The eThekwini Surf Pro Finals Day on Sunday, 9 June 2024 will be streamed live on worldsurfleague.com, the WSL YouTube and WSL free app.

The eThekwini Surf Pro is supported by eThekwini Municipality, Durban Tourism, KwaZulu-Natal Surfing Association and Surfing South Africa.