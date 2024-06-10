Ala Moana Bowls Delivers Iconic Start to Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home In The Hawaiian Islands

Some of the best conditions ever seen at the Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home In The Hawaiian Islands, first event of the 2024/2025 World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS), provided an opening day spectacle. The men's Round of 96 and Round of 64, Heats 1 - 4, ran in pumping, six-to-eight foot wave faces and dominant performances ensued. The women's QS and Longboard Regional QS 1,000 were called OFF for the day.

The North Shore standout Nalu Deodato came out firing in his debut to deliver a near-perfect 9.50 and secure his place into the Round of 32 in pumping Ala Moana Bowls.

Near-Perfection Courtesy of Nalu Deodato Sets the Standard

Top seeds reset the scale and Nalu Deodato led the surge with a near-perfect 9.50 (out of a possible 10) in his Round of 64, Heat 1 debut. Deodato's, 17, impeccable timing and commitment to each section put him a commanding lead to start the heat before finding his backup to all but secure a debut win. Now, the North Shore, Oahu, competitor has more work with the heats stacking up each new round.

"It's so fun even though it's a little hard, in between size, but when you find the one it's so perfect right now and I'm super stoked to get to the next round," said Deodato. "I had a couple big names in that heat so I was just stoked to do my surfing. I've been trying to stay mentally ready. I've had some trouble with heats in the past so I wanted to stay calm and just surf my best."

Brodi Sale Back in Hawaii Waters and Thriving

Big Island's top threat Brodi Sale made his presence known to surge in an excellent debut, posting a 16.20 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Sale's dynamic backhand surfing connected with hefty Bowls sections to find his form early on for a second straight year. Now, the 21-year-old returns to the QS to start a fresh season in hopes of surging forward and kicking off his year in a big way.

"That was perfect Bowls after I was watching for about an hour before my heat it was in between 'Big Bowl' and 'Middles' but in my heat it was just high enough tide," said Sale. "I could've had a nine that I fell on but I won't complain with two eights and my boards feel good, my mental is good, I'm stoked. We don't get too many events so any time in a jersey you have to make the most of it. I surfed the CT this year but I haven't surfed the regional events since Haliewa so it's good to have confirmation I'm doing all the right things."

Deodatu and Sale's fellow top-seeded competitors took control with Joshua Moniz, 15.00 heat total, and Robert Grilho, notching a 15.35 heat total, finished off opening day with a flurry of action in continued pulsing Ala Moana Bowls conditions.

The rising contender Luke Tema let the top seeds know he's not to be taken lightly and delivered an excellent, 16.15 heat total courtesy of an 8.50 hammer to surge into the Round of 64.

Excellent Heat Total From Luke Tema Puts Top Seeds on Alert

Emerging talent Luke Tema put the event on notice with an excellent 8.50, the highest single-wave score of the Round of 96, after delivering multiple critical maneuvers on a Ala Moana Bowls gem. The North Shore's own, Tema, has his eyes set on a bigger result and looks to carry this momentum into the top-seeded Round of 64 when competition resumes.

"That was the best QS heat of my life," said Tema. "Bowls delivered me another gem and I actually blew it. I got lipped on the drop, but I'll correct that mistake in the next round. It's just the first round so I won't get too ahead of myself or too excited. But the waves are firing so it's amazing."

Kauai's danger man showed he's up for the task, turning in an excellent 8.00 and charges into the top-seeded Round of 64.

A brilliant showing from Oliver Zietz and Hauroa Maiotui added their names to the list of opening day standouts, both accruing an excellent score and 15-point plus heat totals. Now, Zietz, Maiotui, and fellow Round of 96, Heats 5 - 16 competitors who advanced will match up with the Round of 64 top seeds awaiting to make their debuts.

Event organizers have called the Round of 64, Heat 5 of competition ON for an 8:00 a.m. HST start on Monday, June 10. Women's Round of 24 and Quarterfinals have also been called ON following men's action. Men's and women's longboard competition has been called OFF.