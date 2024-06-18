- WSL / Sloane
Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic 2024 Event Guide

- WSL / Kody McGregor
Potential Start Tomorrow For WSL J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona

Conditions Set To Improve In The Week

- WSL
GADIS Longboard Festival Ferrol: Final Event Recap

Check out some of our favorite action from an action-packed weekend at the GADIS Longboard Festival Ferrol.

1:31
- WSL
Cloudbreak, Fiji To Crown World Champions In 2025

Next year's full CT calendar will be released at the end of the season, but we can officially say the 2025 WSL Finals will be held in Fiji.

0:46
- WSL / Ed Sloane
World Surf League Announces Cloudbreak, Fiji As 2025 WSL Finals Location

Cloudbreak to Determine 2025 World Champions in One-Day, Winner-Take-All Season Finale

- WSL
Lakey Peterson - The Cut, Broken Barriers On Women's CT, Next Level Airs | Cold Beer Surf Club

805 Beer Authentico, Lakey Peterson, joins the Cold Beer Surf Club. After just barely missing the cut on the CT this year, Lakey cruised up

63:01

