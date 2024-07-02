Opening Rounds Completed At Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill

BALLITO, KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Tuesday, July 2, 2024) - The Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill, Stop No. 3 of the 2024 World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series (CS) got underway today, completing the women's and men's Opening Rounds. The next call will be on Wednesday, July 3 at 07:00 AM GMT+2 for a possible 07:35 AM start.

Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Etxabarri, Ochoa and Kerr Pull Big Results and Buzzer Beaters Out The Bag

After almost a week in Ballito competing in the Pro Junior and Qualifying Series events, Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) looked right at home. The 19-year-old posted the highest heat total of the women's Opening Round with 14.27 (out of a possible 20) in her first Challenger Series event of the year.

"I'm having fun, training a lot," Etxabarri said. "It's beautiful here, the weather is good and I'm enjoying it. I'm excited for this week and grateful I made my heat so I can show my surfing a bit more."

A buzzer-beater moment from Ariane Ochoa (EUK) sent her into the next round ahead of Anon Matsuoka (JPN). Ochoa was in third when she caught a wave with mere seconds to go, cranking out one huge turn, and it was enough to secure her the win.

"I didn't know if I got the score or not, but it felt good," Ochoa said. "I knew paddling into that wave, it was my last chance so I tried my best. The conditions are so hard, there are so many bumps, it's so hard to hit a section and ride out, so I was really happy that I made it and didn't fall!

In another tight heat, Sierra Kerr (AUS) boosted herself into the next round when she snatched the win ahead of Minami Nonaka (JPN), sending veteran Paige Hareb (NZL) and Daniella Rosas (PER) home.

Entering this event at no. 10 on the rankings, Yolanda Hopkins (POR) suffered an Opening Round loss which will be a disappointing result to process. Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW), Rosie Smart (AUS) and Laura Raupp (BRA) also failed to advance in their respective first round heats and will have to reset and refocus before heading to the US Open.

Jordan Lawler - WSL / Kody McGregor

Lawler Looking For Another Big Result, Earle Finds His Feet In Ballito

Coming into Ballito sitting at no. 4 on the rankings after his win in Sydney, Jordan Lawler (AUS) stuck to the basics and found huge sections to throw down his big backhand turns. Lawler stayed busy, riding 11 waves in the 30 minute heat, and kept improving his score bit by bit to take out the win ahead of Joh Azuchi (JPN).

"My expectations for Ballito are the same, I want to win," Lawler said. "Nothing changes there, every competition I enter I want to win. I don't want to think about the rankings too much, I just want to enjoy it, I love it here in South Africa."

The 2022 World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle (AUS) has been getting plenty of practice time out at Ballito and seemed to have figured out the wild conditions to earn the highest heat total of the day with 15.00 (out of a possible 20).

"I had some time on the banks so it feels familiar, but it was wild and wooly out there today," Earle said. "It's been a pretty tricky playing field, and I had to kind of just go with whatever the ocean threw at me. I'm just stoked I found a couple of sections and got the win. It's always good to get the first round out of the way, it's always nerve-wracking so I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

An uptick in the swell and strong onshore winds saw guys like Kai Odriozola (ESP), Carlos Munoz (CRI), Cauã Costa (BRA) and Levi Slawson (AUS) take to the air every chance they got. It paid off, and they will get to surf another day in Ballito, while Josh Burke (BRB) and Taro Watanabe (USA) suffered early eliminations.

Jordy Maree - WSL / Kody McGregor

Van Niekerk, Lepront and Maree Join Compatriots In Next Round

A clutch performance from South Africa's Jessie van Niekerk (RSA) saw her take the win in the first heat of the day, advancing ahead of Eweleiula Wong (HAW). Van Niekerk will have a big heat coming up against former Championship Tour surfer Isabella Nichols (AUS), Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) and Kirra Pinkerton (USA).

"I'm so stoked just to get to surf again," Van Niekerk said. "Any heat that you get in the water, in a certain lineup can help so much so I'm just excited to get back out there. It's super nice to compete in South Africa, seeing people come up the coast all the way from Cape Town, eating good food and seeing all the groms again. It's awesome."

Fellow South Africans Louise Lepront (RSA) and Jordy Maree (RSA) also advanced to the next round after surviving their Opening Round heats.

"Any heat you make on the Challenger Series is a win," Maree reacted. "Every heat is so stacked, you have to take it heat by heat because it's almost like every heat is a final."

The next call will be Wednesday, July 3 at 07:00 AM GMT+2 for a possible 07:35 AM start. The Ballito Pro is supported by O'Neill, KwaDukuza Municipality, Surfing South Africa, Corona, The North Coast Courier, Monster Energy, SMG and Coca-Cola.