The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro schedule for Day 3, Thursday 15 August 2024:
Competition Start 08:30 a.m. CEST
- Men's Round of 64 Heats 9-16 = 25 mins
- Women's Round of 56 Heats 1-4 = 20 mins
- Women's Round of 48 Heats 1-8 = 20 mins
- Men's Round of 32 Heats 1-8 ON STANDBY
Day 3 Schedule
WSL
The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro schedule for Day 3, Thursday 15 August 2024:
Competition Start 08:30 a.m. CEST
Europe
France's Lilya goes excellent at Lacanau!
An excellent heat in the books!
A good start to the day!
Women's action finally gets underway!
Feeling right at home!
News
Sally Fitzgibbons blows out her eardrum in the early rounds of the 2015 Corona Fiji Pro, with the medical staff advising her to withdrawal