- WSL / Laurent Masurel
NewsEurope

Day 3 Schedule

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro schedule for Day 3, Thursday 15 August 2024:

Competition Start 08:30 a.m. CEST

  • Men's Round of 64 Heats 9-16 = 25 mins
  • Women's Round of 56 Heats 1-4 = 20 mins
  • Women's Round of 48 Heats 1-8 = 20 mins
  • Men's Round of 32 Heats 1-8 ON STANDBY

Europe

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Lilya Ambert Advances At Caraibos Lacanau Pro

France's Lilya goes excellent at Lacanau!

0:17
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Maxime Huscenot Continues To Shine At Caraibos Lacanau Pro

An excellent heat in the books!

0:32
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Jorgann Couzinet At Caraibos Lacanau Pro

A good start to the day!

0:34
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Massive Day of Competition at Caraibos Lacanau Pro

Women's action finally gets underway!

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Maxime Huscenot Goes Excellent at Lacanau

Feeling right at home!

0:30

News

- WSL
One of the Toughest Performances Ever - Sally Fitzgibbons wins '15 Fiji with a busted ear

Sally Fitzgibbons blows out her eardrum in the early rounds of the 2015 Corona Fiji Pro, with the medical staff advising her to withdrawal

5:52

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download