Pantin Pumps For Opening Day at ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro got off to a blistering start today, completing 28 heats of the men's Opening Rounds in fun two-to-three foot conditions. The next call will be on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. GMT +2.

The competition launched with the men's Round of 120, setting the performance scale for the day, but things only started to heat up in the next round.

Leonardo Apreta (ITA) delivered a solid performance in his Opening Round heat, earning the best heat total on the first day of competition with 14.60 (out of a possible 20). Apreta had a tighter battle in the next round, but still earned another win ahead of Francisco Almeida (ESP) in second to advance to the Round of 64.

The winner of the first QS stop in Newquay, Lukas Skinner (GBR) survived a nail-biting opener, holding on to second place behind Pedro Amorim (BRA) who won all three his heats today. Skinner pressed the reset button and locked in a much better performance in the Round of 96 to take the win, with Enzo Cavallini (FRA) advancing alongside him.

Before the day ended, João Mendonça (POR) locked in the only excellent score of the day, with an 8.00 (out of a possible 10) to win his heat, with Jacobo Trigo (ESP) fighting right up until the dying seconds to get the required score to move on to the next round.

The men's Round of 96 will resume from Heat 13 when competition starts tomorrow. The next call will be on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2.

Watch the LIVE webcast from Friday, August 30, 2024 on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL's YouTube channel as well as WSL QS Facebook page.

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is scheduled from August 27 - September 1, 2024 at Playa de Pantin, Galicia / Spain. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and is supported by the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Diputación de A Coruña, Consellería de Promoción do Emprego e Igualdade, Plan Corresponsables, Concello de Ferrol, and the Federación Galega de Surf; as well as sponsored by Estrella Galicia, Cabreiroá, Vithas, Gadisa, Jael Joyería, TAG Heuer, Vazva, Schweppes, Pepsi, Ópticas Noroeste, Caetano Fórmula, Intermax Technology, OakBerry, and Surflogic