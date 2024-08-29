Men's Top Seeds In Action at ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro

PLAYA DE PANTIN, Valdoviño / Galicia - Spain (Thursday, August 29, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro completed the men's Round of 64 today, after a long hold in the morning as organisers waited for conditions to improve. The women's competition was called off for the day.

The day started with small, one-to-two foot waves, but with the incoming tide and building swell conditions only improved, producing excellent scoring opportunities for those who were brave enough to commit to the menacing closeout sections.

Current European QS rankings leader Lukas Skinner (GBR) put on his small wave wizard cloak to manufacture two excellent scores in his heat for a total of 16.34 (out of a possible 20). Skinner's lightning fast surfing and powerful turns, throwing his fins out the back to send buckets of spray into the air earned him the win, with Nicolas Paulet (FRA) advancing in second place.

The energy of the day shifted in Heat 11 when French veteran Joan Duru (FRA) posted an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) and 7.07 to win ahead of Tristan Guilbaud (FRA).

Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) entered the excellent club in Heat 13 when the veteran competitor posted a 9.70, the highest single wave score of the event so far, for two massive frontside hacks into the critical part of the wave. With a total of 17.23, Couzinet placed his competitors in a combination situation, as he comfortably secured a spot in the Round of 32.

Other notable wins included Kai Odriozola (ESP), Ilay Bochan (ISR), Ian Fontaine (FRA) and Sam Piter (FRA).

The next call will be on Friday, August 30 at 08:00 a.m. GMT+2.

Watch Live The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is scheduled from August 27 - September 1, 2024 at Playa de Pantin, Galicia / Spain. The event will be streamed live from Friday, August 30, 2024 on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL's YouTube channel and the free WSL app.

For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and is supported by the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Diputación de A Coruña, Consellería de Promoción do Emprego e Igualdade, Plan Corresponsables, Concello de Ferrol, and the Federación Galega de Surf; as well as sponsored by Estrella Galicia, Cabreiroá, Vithas, Gadisa, Jael Joyería, TAG Heuer, Vazva, Schweppes, Pepsi, Ópticas Noroeste, Caetano Fórmula, Intermax Technology, OakBerry, and Surflogic