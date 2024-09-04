Making Waves in Conservation: Supporting Impact in Fiji

Fiji's Mamanuca Islands are renowned for their stunning coral reefs and vibrant marine life, making them a critical focus for conservation efforts. Through our partnership with the Mamanuca Environment Society (MES), we are actively involved in various initiatives aimed at safeguarding these precious ecosystems.

Mamanuca Environment Society, Fiji, is a non-profit organization established in 2003 by tourist operators based in the Mamanuca Region. The primary objective of the organization is to promote Sustainable Community Livelihood & Tourism through environmental protection. This year, the WSL PURE grant is assisting MES in advancing its vital work by enhancing waste management practices, advancing coral rehabilitation, and fostering greater community and tourist engagement through educational programs that aim to ensure the Mamanuca region remains a vibrant ecosystem for generations to come.

Marica Vakacola of Mamanuca Environment Society address community volunteers ahead of the local impact project. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

We had a remarkable turnout for our one-day local impact project in Nabila village, marking the beginning of the Fiji Pro competition at Cloudbreak. This event, endorsed by the UN Ocean Decade, was a powerful demonstration of grassroots organizations and community partners coming together to support local environmental stewardship. The day's activities centered around mangrove restoration, coastal and fruit tree planting, and a comprehensive coastal cleanup.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Nabila and Momi villages, as well as a wide range of community leaders, led by Marica Vakacola and Ilisapeci Narube of Mamanuca Environment Society, in partnership with the Ministry of Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, Nadroga Provincial Office, Nabila Public School, Ratu Nemani Primary School, and MES members, in addition to Tabernacle of Praise AoG church, Victory in Grace Fellowship, Tavarua Island Resort, and the Fiji Surf Association. Each partner and volunteer offered invaluable contributions.

Community members join together to support mangrove restoration, coastal and fruit tree planting, and a comprehensive coastal cleanup. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

Beyond the local impact project, MES works throughout the year with support from a WSL PURE grant to expand environmental efforts and engage the community.

This year, the WSL PURE grant has empowered MES to enhance its work across several critical areas, such as waste management, coral restoration, and educational initiatives.

MES has launched a comprehensive waste management program that includes community engagement and waste reduction. Educational programs are being conducted to raise awareness about proper waste management and recycling. These initiatives aim to increase community participation and support for sustainable practices. Additionally, the implementation of waste separation and recycling programs is helping to divert waste from landfills and reduce the impact of pollution on marine environments.

Uniting for a cleaner future. Community members making waves for sustainability during a beach cleanup in Fiji. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

Funding from WSL PURE is also supporting coral reef restoration. Coral reefs are vital to marine biodiversity but are under threat. MES is actively working to restore damaged coral reefs through coral plantings and establishing coral nurseries.

This year, MES aims to successfully outplant 10,000 corals onto the reef, focusing on resilient species that can withstand environmental stresses. In addition, the grant funds are helping to establish coral nurseries to support future restoration efforts and enhance the health of local coral ecosystems.

To support both the waste management and coral restoration programs, MES conducts outreach programs in schools and community centers to educate residents about the importance of coral reefs and marine conservation. These programs are designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to contribute to environmental protection.

Hannah Bennett, Chelsea Hedges, and volunteers join together to support coastal restoration efforts. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

The partnership between MES and WSL PURE has already yielded impressive results in waste management, restoration, and community engagement. The implementation of new waste management strategies has led to increased recycling rates and reduced pollution in local coastal areas. The successful planting of coral fragments and the establishment of coral nurseries are contributing to the recovery of local reef ecosystems. High levels of participation in community events and educational programs demonstrate the growing awareness and support for conservation efforts among local residents. Looking ahead, MES remains committed to expanding its conservation efforts and engaging more stakeholders in protecting Fiji's marine environments.

The Mamanuca Environment Society's work in Fiji exemplifies the positive impact that dedicated local organizations can have on environmental conservation. Through their tireless efforts in waste management, coral rehabilitation, and community education, MES is making a significant difference in preserving the natural beauty and ecological health of the Mamanuca Islands.

Volunteers in Fiji celebrate their hard work with smiles after a day of coastal restoration, embodying the spirit of community-driven conservation. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

As the WSL PURE grant continues to support these initiatives, MES's achievements serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of local leadership in conservation. The work being done in Fiji not only protects vital marine ecosystems, but also sets a model for sustainable practices that can inspire similar efforts worldwide.

For more information about the Mamanuca Environment Society and their ongoing projects, please visit their website or follow their updates on Facebook and Instagram. Together, we can work toward a more sustainable future for our oceans and the communities that depend on them.

