Tanaka Triumphs in Challenging Conditions at white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro

Omaezaki Long Beach 2024 - WSL / Izumo

Day 2 of competition at Omaezaki Long Beach saw weaker swell than Day 1, and the interval between sets was longer, putting competition on hold in the morning, but the Men's Round of 64 was called on at 11:30am as the tide was going out. The waves are thick, around 1 meter long, and the riding is noticeable with pumping and 1 to 2 manoeuvres . After 1:00 p.m., when the tide started to rise, small but gradually increasing waves began to appear, and along with that, the number of critical charges from the Surfers increased.

Daiki Tanaka at Omaezaki Pro 2024 - WSL / Izumo

Among all of this, today's highest score was Daiki Tanaka who appeared in heat 5. Although small, he controlled the game by properly identifying the waves and using the priority on waves with potential, and in the middle of the heat, he got 5.25 points (out of a possible 10) with an air reverse, and just before the end of the heat, he grabbed a set from offshore and made a solid 3 turns to receive a score of 7.00 giving him the best total score of the day, moving on to the next round.

In an interview after the match, Tanaka said, "I saw the last 20 seconds of the last ride off the coast, and I had a priority, so I thought if I paddled seriously, I would definitely make it in time, so I did a demon paddle and barely made it in time, so I'm glad. The other three competitors are also good surfers, so I was able to use my priorities well to break the pace of the other surfers. This time we will continue with Miyazaki, so we prepared 8 boards. The waves were small this morning, so I was trying out EPS and Eco Carbon ECT. I used ECT in today's heat, and my paddle is extremely fast and I'm in good shape. This board also suits the waves here, so I will continue to do my best!" he said with joy.

Omaezaki Pro 2024 crowd - WSL / Izumo

Day 2 of competition saw the completion of Men's Round of 64 Heat 6. Tomorrow's call will be at 7am local time for a potential 7:30am start.