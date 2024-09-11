Action Underway at IBK Miyazaki Pro QS 3000 and Pro Junior Events

MIYAZAKI, Miyazaki, Japan (Wednesday, September 11, 2024) - The multi-event Japan leg of the Asia region World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) continued today as action got underway in the two events that make up the second stop of the series, the IBK Miyazaki Pro QS 3000 and Pro Junior. The punchy, straight three-to-four foot swell on offer challenged the field, with men's Rounds of 80 and 64 completed in the QS 3000, and Round of 40 in the Pro Junior.

Currently representing Miyazaki on the Challenger Series (CS), Asia QS rankings leader Riaru Ito (JPN) is thrilled to have a professional surfing event return to his hometown after over five years off of the calendar. Fresh from the best result of his career, placing 9th in the most recent CS event, the Lexus US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, the 22-year-old started the event at home today with one of the highest heat totals of the day, 11.90.

"This WSL event in Miyazaki is a very special event for me," Ito said. "I am very excited because it is being held in my hometown. I think this event will allow more Japanese to qualify for the Challenger Series. Finishing 9th in the CS gave me a lot of confidence, and I will use it to win."

Reo Inaba - WSL / Oga Kiyo

Noah Arkfeld (PHI) was one of three surfers who was able to progress in both divisions. The 20-year-old from Siargao Island had a strong game plan going in, which paid off, especially as it was backed by the solid strike rate of his forehand air reverse, a tail-high version of which earned him the highest single wave score in the Pro Junior, a 6.33.

"It's fun out there," Arkfeld said. "But the waves are actually really fast, so it's kind of hard to choose the right ones. I just got lucky. My plan was just to go for one big turn, or air, so that worked out pretty good. The second wave that I got, I was planning to do a turn, but then I had good speed so I just decided to go for the air and it worked out good."

Legend Chandler - WSL / Oga Kiyo

The highest heat total of the day, 12.50, went to Jin Suzuki (JPN), who was the only surfer to collect two rides in the 6-point range. Meanwhile, Raiha Onou (JPN) claimed the best score of the day, a 6.75, for a critical air reverse off of a closeout section. Hiroto Arai (JPN) and Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) were the only other two surfers to break into double-digit heat totals on a day defined by single-turn waves.

Men's and women's Rounds of 32 in the QS 3000 are stacked with talent, as are the Pro Junior draws. Many high-intensity battles no doubt await in the coming days as competition continues.

The 2024 IBK Miyazaki Pro Presented by Rash QS 3000 and 2024 IBK Miyazaki Pro Junior Presented by Rash will run at Kisakihama, Miyazaki from September 11 - 14, 2024.