Competition Off and Running at IBK Hyuga Pro QS 3000 and Pro Junior Events

The multi-event Japan leg of the Asia region World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) continued today as the action got underway in the third and final stop of the series, the IBK Hyuga Pro QS 3000 and Pro Junior. Competitors enjoyed peaky two-foot peaks at Okuragahama Beach to see the completion of the women's Round of 32 as well as several rounds of the Pro Junior.

The second half of the event window is expected to receive a massive swell from a typhoon that is forming off the coast of Japan, which should make for an exciting crescendo to this multi-event leg.

Minami Nonaka (JPN) put on the most impressive performance of the opening day, posting the highest two-wave total of 13.50 (out of a possible 20), which included a 7.50 single-wave score (out of a possible 10), also the highest of the day. Nonaka utilised both lefts and rights, showing some commitment to the critical section on her backhand to progress into the Round of 16. Nonaka has had back-to-back third-place finishes in the last two weeks and will be looking for a Finals berth here at the Hyuga Pro.

"The waves are a bit slow, but when they come, they're really fun," Nonaka said. "After two Semifinals, I'm really keen to make it to the Final and win this event. I want to qualify for the Challenger Series next year, so need a big result here this week."

Minami Nonaka - WSL / Kiyo

Former Championship Tour competitor and Olympic Bronze Medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) has been enjoying the run of events in Japan and will be looking to finish the leg with a bang here in Hyuga as she looks to find her way back to the elite level by 2026.

"It's been so good to have these events in Japan and compete with all of the Japanese girls," Tsuzuki said. "It really helps to level up our surfing and pushes us all. It's great to have the events in the Japanese summer as we can have some Typhoons, which it looks like we're going to get for this event. I'm really grateful for these events in Japan."

The opening day of IBK Hyuga Pro Junior action saw the Semifinalists decided. Tomo Sato (JPN) scored the most on the men's side, while Mirai Ikeda (JPN) dominated her Opening Rond matchup.

Raiha Onou - WSL / Kiyo

The 2024 IBK Hyuga Pro Presented by Rash QS 3000 and 2024 IBK Hyuga Pro Junior Presented by Rash will run at Okuragahama Beach, Hyuga, from September 17 - 21, 2024.