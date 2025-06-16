Breakthrough Performances In Pumping Surf, Finals Day Tomorrow at Krui Pro QS 6,000

The 2025 Krui Pro QS 6,000 enjoyed another spectacular day of surfing, with clean six-to-eight foot surf rolling down the reef at Ujung Bocur. Competitors relished the pumping conditions as the final heats of the Men's Round of 64 hit the water, followed by the Women's Round of 32 and the opening exchanges of the Men's Round of 32. With long, powerful rides on offer all day, surfers pushed the limits of performance, capitalizing on the opportunity to post big scores and secure vital progression in this all-important regional QS event.

Ziggy Aloha Mackenzie - WSL / Tim Hain

Ziggy Aloha Mackenzie stole the show in the Women's Round of 32, posting a near-perfect 9.17 (out of a possible 10), the highest single-wave score of the women's event so far. The Australian natural-footer attacked the long walls of Ujung Bocur with a combination of speed, power, and precision, executing seamless carves and critical turns from start to finish. Her confident performance in the overhead surf sent a clear message to the field and firmly established her as a leading contender heading into Finals Day.

"I knew that wave would be better than my six-point ride, but I honestly wasn't sure how much better it was," Mackenzie said. "I've never got a big score like this in a QS, so it feels really good. It's so cool how the girls push each other's performances in the water, so seeing Isla (Huppatz) get that 7.50 really fired me up."

Reigning Krui Pro and Pro Junior champion Mirai Ikeda once again proved why she's a force to be reckoned with at Ujung Bocur, delivering another standout performance to secure her place in the Round of 16. Ikeda posted two scores in the seven-point range, showcasing her smooth rail work and confident wave selection in the powerful surf. Her familiarity with the Krui lineup was on full display, as she looked composed and in control from start to finish, keeping her campaign for back-to-back titles well on track.

Australia's Jahly Stokes overcame a slow start to deliver a powerful finish in her Round of 32 heat to secure a win. Stokes unleashed a series of sharp, controlled turns on her forehand as the conditions continued to pulse. Her strong finish highlighted her composure under pressure and set her up as a serious threat heading into the Round of 16.

"It's tricky to choose the right ones, so I'm just glad the plan worked out and I got the win," Stokes said. "I'm excited to get back out there tomorrow, it's going to be a big day, so I'll just try to rest and hydrate and get to bed early tonight."

Winter Vincent - WSL / Frederico Vanno

Winter Vincent kicked off the Men's Round of 32 in style, taking out the first heat with a composed and commanding performance. Vincent posted an excellent 8.17 and backed it up with a 6.93, combining smooth, stylish rail work with undeniable power. Vincent's fluid carves and seamless transitions matched the rhythm of Ujung Bocur's long lefts perfectly, setting the tone for a high-performance day of surfing.

"The waves are pumping and that was such a fun heat," Vincent said. "Tomorrow is going to be a big day, but there are still a few of us in the competition, so I'll be supporting them."

Indonesia's Ketut Agus and I Made Ariyana also advanced to the next round. Ariyana did well to hold off Bronson Meydi and Alister Reginato, taking the win ahead of Axel Curotta before the competition was called off for the day with a big storm rolling in. It will be a big day of competition on Finals Day tomorrow and the next call will be on Tuesday, 17 June at 6:00 a.m. GMT+7.

The 2025 Krui Pro QS 6000 is set to run at Ujung Bocur from June 11 - 17, 2025.