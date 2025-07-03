Coastal Action Marks WSL Saquarema Kickoff

To mark the opening of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour stop in Saquarema, the Mar Sem Lixo Project carried out a major environmental activation in partnership with WSL One Ocean and with the support of the Municipality of Saquarema. The initiative brought together surfers, environmental institutions, and the local community for a morning of native planting, beach cleanup, and environmental education in the Barrinha restinga, a permanent preservation area.

Volunteers and WSL CT surfer Jack Robinson planting restinga seedlings. - WSL / Thiago Diaz

The event featured the special participation of Australian WSL Championship Tour surfer Jack Robinson, who engaged with children from the Léo Neves Training Center, joining them in a beach cleanup and native seedling planting. In total, 140 seedlings were planted as part of the broader campaign to plant 1,000 native trees of restinga, mangroves, and Atlantic Forest species by the end of the year.

WSL CT surfer Jack Robinson giving back to the community in Saquarema. - WSL / Thiago Diaz

Volunteers and groms from the Léo Neves Training Center cleaning up the beach. - WSL / Thiago Diaz

The chosen location carries strong symbolism: an environmentally protected area previously degraded and embargoed by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office after being illegally converted into a parking lot. Federal Prosecutor Dr. Leandro Mitidieri, responsible for the embargo, was present at the event, reinforcing the importance of environmental restoration.

The activation also included educational activities led by marine biologist Jéssica Nigro, coordinator of the Mar Sem Lixo Saquarema Nucleus, alongside the local partner Solar Divulgação Científica. During the waste sorting activity with the children, single-use plastics were once again identified as the most common type of litter found.

Jack leading the clean up crew on the shoreline. - WSL / Thiago Diaz

m=Marine biologist Jéssica Nigro helping Jack and the children sort the trash collected on the shore. - WSL / Thiago Diaz

An exhibition of eco-jewelry made from discarded fishing nets and native seeds was held during the event. The pieces were created by local artisan Bruna, who also designed handcrafted bracelets gifted to the athletes - made from restinga seeds for men and fishing nets for women. The BW Institute also participated, showcasing preserved marine animals and skeletons of whales, dolphins, and turtles as part of an environmental education exhibit.

Around 60 people took part in the action, including residents, volunteers, institutional partners, and WSL representatives.

The entire Mar Sem Lixo x WSL One Ocean crew! - WSL / Thiago Diaz

During the event, the Mangrove, Atlantic Forest and Restinga Restoration Center - WSL One Ocean was publicly introduced. The center will be built in Saquarema and serve as a lasting legacy of the partnership between sport, science, and environmental conservation. The initiative will focus on education, native plant propagation, and the ecological recovery of degraded coastal ecosystems.

About Mar Sem Lixo Project

Since 2015, Mar Sem Lixo has led cleanup actions, environmental education, reforestation, and cross-sector engagement. The initiative has removed over 250 tons of waste from Brazilian coastal ecosystems and carries out projects throughout Brazil.

As surfers, the ocean is our playground and our stadium. Getting involved in protecting and conserving the ocean is critical for us today and for future generations. Show us what you are doing by posting on social media with the hashtag #WSLOneOcean and tagging @wsl and @wsloneocean in your posts. You can learn more and get involved at WSLOneOcean.org.

WSL One Ocean is supported by global partner YETI.