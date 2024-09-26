Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo Gets Underway

PLAYA DE RAZO, A Coruna, Galicia / Spain (Thursday, September 26, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo, the second and final stop on the European Junior Qualifying Series got underway today in small, contestable conditions. It was a full day of action, completing the men's and women's Opening Rounds as well as ten heats of the men's Round of 64.

As the day was coming to a close, Axel Dominguez (FRA) kept the judges and spectators entertained as he posted the highest heat total of the day with 15.90 (out of a possible 20). Dominguez was rewarded for his powerful and progressive surfing in the critical part of the wave, scoring an excellent 8.50 and 7.40 (out of a possible 10) to take the win over Alfonso Suarez (ESP) who also had a great heat.

In a true display of never giving up until the buzzer sounds, Paco Alonzo (FRA) fought back from a priority interference to come back and finish in second place behind João Mendonça (POR). Alonzo risked it all with a massive aerial maneuver and it paid off, earning him an excellent 8.33.

Michele Scoppa (ITA) and Iker Trigueros (EUK) pushed each other in their Round of 64 clash to go bigger and better, both advancing to the next round after an exciting heat. Other standouts included Ilay Bochan (ISR), Conor Donegan Santos (ESP) and Francisco Ordonhas (POR) who also advanced.

The women's Opening Round was short and sweet with Maea Juventin (PYF), Lily Hirigoyen (FRA), Elena Berot (FRA) and Saioa Ortega (EUK) securing heat wins in some closely contested battles. It doesn't get easier, as the Round of 32 will feature some stacked heats.

The next call will be on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 08:15 a.m.

The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of Turismo de Galicia, Deputación da Coruña, Corresponsables - Consellería de Igualdade da Xunta de Galicia, Ayuntamiento de Carballo, Deporte Galego and sponsored by Cabreiroá, Gadis, Jael, Vithas, Caetano Formula (Dacia/ Renault), Oakberry España, Intermax, Surflogic, FGSurf.