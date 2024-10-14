Willow Hardy and Marlon Harrison Win The Peel Pro Junior Presented By We Are Feel Good Inc

MANDURAH, Western Australia / Australia (Monday, October 14, 2024) - The first stop of the WA Pro Surf Series, the Peel Pro Junior presented by We Are Feel Good Inc., wrapped up yesterday with an electrifying display of high-performance surfing in Mandurah, Western Australia.

Willow Hardy (Margaret River, WA) and Marlon Harrison (Gold Coast, QLD) emerged victorious in a thrilling conclusion to the event, which saw the surfing's rising stars battle it out in the penultimate event of the World Surf League (WSL) Australia/Oceania Junior Series for 2024.

Competitors were greeted to clean 3-4 foot waves at Avalon Point, setting the stage for some of Australia's top 20 & Under surfers to put on an impressive exhibition. A strong on-beach crowd was treated to a memorable finals day filled with standout performances in both the Men's and Women's divisions.

2024 Peel Pro Junior Champion Willow Hardy - WSL / Justin Majeks

In the Women's final, Willow Hardy (Margaret River, WA) captured victory ahead of fellow West Australian Isi Campbell (Denmark, WA) in a wave-starved 30-minute matchup, with Hardy's wave selection and critical manoeuvres earning her a winning total of 9.00 (from a possible 20), edging out Campbell score of 6.50.

Hardy's win is her first on the WSL Pro Junior Series, moving her to fifth place on the rankings and solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with, leading into the Cape Naturaliste Pro in Yallingup later this week.

"Isi is one of my best friends, so it's always nice to share a final with her," said Hardy. "I came into the event with no pressure, really; I haven't competed in a Pro Junior event this year, with my focus on the Qualifying Series and hopefully making the Challenger Series next year. I really love surfing here at Avalon, and I couldn't be happier right now."

Isi Campbell Peel Pro Junior - WSL / Justin Majeks

Campbell's result is her best on the WSL Junior Series and gives her great confidence heading into the Qualifying Series event in Yallingup starting on Thursday.

"I'm pretty stoked to make the final and to do it with Willow was pretty cool, we've competed against each other from the start and it's moments like this we'll remember forever," said Campbell. "To have an all West Australian final is amazing, it was just a shame we didn't get the best waves to showcase what we can do."

2024 Peel Pro Junior Champion Marlon Harrison - WSL / Justin Majeks

In the Men's final, Marlon Harrison (Coolangatta, QLD) clinched the Peel Pro Junior title with a commanding display of skill and strategy throughout the entire event. Harrison was the form surfer throughout the event and brought his best to the final, posting a combined two-wave total of 17.36 points (out of 20), which included two excellent scores of 8.83 and 8.53.

Harrison's win moves him to the top of the WSL Australia/Oceania Junior Series men's rankings and in position to qualify for the WSL World Junior Championships.

"I haven't been over to the West in a couple of years, and Mandurah hasn't disappointed one bit," said Harrison. "To surf a perfect little left with just one other person out is a dream. This is my last Pro Junior event, so I'm so excited to go out with a win."

Willis Droomer Peel Pro Junior - WSL / Justin Majeks

Former ISA World Junior Champion Willis Droomer (Jan Juc, Victoria), was another surfer who shone throughout the event, dropping excellent scores on his way top the final. Droomer lead the final early on the strength of a 7.83 (from a possible 10), and backed it up with an 6.67, finishing on a combined total of 14.50 (from a possible 20), but last left chasing a near perfect 9.53 to snatch victory from Harrison.

"This is my third time to Western Australia, and I love it here," said Droomer. "This is my first time to Mandurah, and coming away with a good result makes the trip worth it. This morning was absolutely cooking, it's so good to have some high performance waves and to make the final with Marsy was epic."

The Peel Pro Junior marked an exciting start to the WA Pro Surf Series. With attention now focused on Yallingup for the Cape Naturaliste Pro QS1000 event, momentum is building, and the spotlight is shining on Western Australia's vibrant surf culture. The stage is set for a more thrilling competition ahead.

"Mandurah most definitely delivered for us, and it's been a great way to kick off the WA Pro Surf Series," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks. "Congratulations to our event champions, and big thanks to the Mandurah surfing community for sharing their waves and stoke over the weekend."

The 2024 Peel Pro Junior ran from October 12 - 14, 2024. For more information or to watch the event LIVE, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.

The Peel Pro Junior is proudly presented by We Are Feel Good Inc. and supported by Surfing WA, World Surf League, City of Mandurah, Visit Mandurah, WA Government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, Tourism Western Australia and Royalties for Regions. Creatures of Leisure, Strong Pilates Busselton, Budget, Mandurah Holiday Homes, Coast FM, The Wave 91.3FM, and Minute Man Press Perth.

About The West Australian Pro Surf Series: The WA Pro Surf Series is set to return in 2024 and has been established for local, Australian and international surfers to gain ranking points and prize money on the WSL Junior Tour and Qualifying Series. The series also creates a WA coastal road trip for surfers to explore the wide variety of waves, amazing local communities and unique surfing culture of Western Australia.