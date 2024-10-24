Stage Set for Quick Start to 2024 Siargao International Surfing Pro QS 5000

CLOUD 9, Siargao, Philippines (Friday, October 25, 2024) - Over 150 of the best surfers from throughout the Asia Pacific region have arrived in the Philippines ready for action in the 28th edition of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Siargao International Surfing Cup. An upgrade to the QS 5000 level sets the 2024 event as the most prestigious surfing competition to be held in the nation to date.
John Mark Tokong - WSL / Tim Hain
The co-sanctioned event is a key step in the journey to qualification for the 2025 Challenger Series for both the Asia and Australia / Oceania regions. As such, it has drawn many of the regions' biggest names, including Olympians Shino Matsuda (JPN), Reo Inaba (JPN), Billy Stairmand (NZL) and Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN), the Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medalist, as well as WSL World Junior Champions Jarvis Earle (AUS) and Sierra Kerr (AUS). As an added bonus, Sierra's father, former Championship Tour surfer Josh Kerr (AUS), will also be competing.
Following the end of the 2024 Challenger Series, many of the season's top performers are returning to the QS to secure their places for next season. Top seeds Dakoda Walters (AUS), Sara Wakita (JPN), Paige Hareb (NZL) and Kian Martin (SWE) will all be looking for solid results to kickstart their campaigns. They will face stiff competition from defending event winners Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and John Mark Tokong (PHL). With an impressively strong track record, that includes four wins from five finals and seven starts, Tokong headlines a strong local contingent that also includes former winner Nilbie Blancada (PHL).
Nilbie Blancada - WSL / Tom Bennett
The forecast is looking good for an immediate start to competition when the event window opens tomorrow.
"We're excited for the possibility of getting the action underway on the first day of the waiting period," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Cloud 9 is one of the locations our athletes look forward to the most on the calendar, it's a truly perfect wave that delivers phenomenal tube rides. We'd like to thank our partners here in the Philippines for the incredible effort to see the Siargao International Surfing Cup upgraded to a QS 5000 for men and women. It promises to be an amazing week."
The 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 4, 2024.
WSL
