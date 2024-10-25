Promising Start to The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro for Opening Day

The World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro, a men's and women's QS 1,000 event competition window opens Monday, October 28 and event organizers are keeping a close eye on the opening day forecast. Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's contenders return to the arena of Sunset Beach's famed lineup to get their QS season back in the water.

The defending The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro winner Nora Liotta is back to defend her title and talks all things Sunset Beach, her time on the Challenger Series, and upcoming events.

Nora Liotta and Shion Crawford Return to Defend Event Titles

2023 marked maiden QS wins for both Nora Liotta (HAW) and Shion Crawford (HAW) at this event that helped secure their place among the 2024 Challenger Series. Now, Liotta returns to her regional QS season, following her best Challenger Series showing at the final event in Brazil, currently ranked No. 9 after two events of her 2024/2025 campaign. The 20-year-old powered her way atop the podium at Sunset Beach last year which jumpstarted her year and before finishing runner-up at the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.

"It's really exciting going into this event. I have a little more confidence being at an event closer to home and doing well there last year," said Liotta. "I need some good results now to requalify for the Challenger Series next year so I'm happy it's at a break I'm familiar with. And then the Super Girl as well. It's a big change going from Sunset to Jacksonville but I love both places."

Liotta will square off with the likes of current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Kiara Goold (PYF), rising regional threat Vaihitimahana Inso (HAW), perennial Challenger Series contenders Eweleiula Wong (HAW) and Zoe McDougall (HAW), reigning Hawaii/Tahiti QS Regional victor Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW), North Shore staple Moana Jones Wong (HAW), and more.

The recent Challenger Series and ever-explosive Shion Crawford returns to Sunset Beach to defend his maiden QS victory from 2023.

Crawford showcased some of his potential throughout the 2024 Challenger Series, including a massive air-reverse at Saquarema, and now looks to continue his momentum back in home waters. The North Shore competitor, Crawford, earned his first wildcard on the Championship Tour (CT) in 2024 at the Lexus Pipe Pro and now looks to return to the Challenger Series for his chance at joining the world's best full-time in 2026.

"I'm super excited and I'm just going to go out there, have some fun and see where it goes," said Crawford. "I'm just going into this event wanting to win. I feel like I haven't won in awhile, going back to last year, so I want to get that winning feeling again. I love Sunset. I love the push and I just love to push super hard and try to get big scores. A lot of people inspired me this year like Kade [Matson], Jackson [Bunch], Jett [Schilling], and Kai [Martin]. I had a great time traveling with them and we all push each other."

Crawford will take on contenders such as 2024 CT rookie Eli Hanneman (HAW), who looks to rejoin the world's best, current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1, and former CT veteran, Ezekiel Lau (HAW), 2024 Challenger Series contender Mihimana Braye (FRA), rising regional threats Brodi Sale (HAW), Noah Beschen (HAW), and QS veterans Joshua Moniz (HAW), Finn McGill (HAW), and North Shore staple Mason Ho (HAW) among many more.

A promising swell trend continues to show as the winter season approaches the North Shore. Event organizers are following a potential swell to kick off competition on the opening day of the window, Monday, October 28.

The first call will be made at 7:00 a.m. HST, Monday, October 28, for a possible 8:00 a.m. HST start to competition.

The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro event window opens October 28 through November 4, 2024. Event organizers will run on the best three days during the window.