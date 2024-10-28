Cloud 9 Starts to Fire Up as Men's Field Narrows at 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000

CLOUD 9, Siargao, Philippines (Monday, October 28, 2024) - Conditions continued to clean up throughout day three of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000, allowing for the full men's Round of 96 to be completed. The initial two-to-three-foot swell grew to include four-foot sets, with some exceptional barrels on offer at Cloud 9, the Philippines' premier surf break.

Taking full advantage of the conditions, reigning Australian U/18 National Champion Eden Hasson (AUS) blitzed his second-ever heat in an international QS. The 18-year-old opened the final heat of the day by driving deep in the barrel and toying with the foamball, to post the highest single wave score of the event, a near-perfect 9.10 (out of a possible 10). Backing it up with a 7.17 for another stylish barrel, the Port Stephens surfer collected an excellent 16.27 (out of a possible 20) heat total, also the highest of the event so far.

Piso Alcala - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Two elder statesmen of Asian surfing, Putra Hermawan (INA) and Piso Alcala (PHL), proved their years of experience to be highly effective. Both former event winners, the two surfers in their 30's posted some of the highest numbers of the day for clean, deep barrels. Hermawan earned a pair of 6's, including one of the day's best scores, a 6.77. Surfing in the following heat, Alcala came close to the Indonesian's number after speedily driving through a deep barrel to collect a 6.67 of his own and advance through his second heat of the event.

"Actually, I don't really surf in these kinds of conditions because it's too windy," Alcala said. "Normally, I surf when it's a good wind and not too strong like that. I'm so excited to be in this event. And yeah, stoked to make it through this heat."

Progressing alongside Alcala was fellow local, Troy Espejon (PHL), who picked up a 6.47 for a super-deep backhand barrel. A number of other locals, Pj Alipayo (PHL), Eduardo Alciso (PHL), Jayuard Alciso (PHL) and Toby Espejon (PHL), also moved into the Round of 64 with impressive barrel-riding of their own.

Billy Stairmand - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Olympians Reo Inaba (JPN) and Billy Stairmand (NZL) both had solid starts to their campaigns, as they look to gain their positions back on the Challenger Series. With the majority of their focus for the past couple seasons on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Inaba and Stairmand both need the valuable points on offer from the event in order to climb the rankings. It's the first time either surfer has visited the Philippines, and they are appreciative of the experience.

"It's kind of been pumping," Stairmand said. "I went for a free surf, got a couple this morning. It just kind of stopped as soon as the comp started. But I felt good that I adapted on my feet and went to turns. I think I surfed a pretty good heat. This wave is so much fun. This is my first time here, so I'm really enjoying the Philippines. This wave is just epic. Hopefully we get some stand-up barrels."

Bronson Meydi - WSL / Matt Dunbar

The ocean turned on for Heat 12 of the round, with Tane Dobbyn (AUS), Joshua Stretton (AUS), Yuji Mori (JPN) and Ben Lorentson (AUS) trading tubes. Dobbyn and Stretton found the best of it, earning scores of 9.07 and 8.50, respectively. Their numbers currently sit as two of the four highest scores of the event. Dobbyn's was undoubtedly the biggest wave caught so far in competition, and he navigated it perfectly. Meanwhile, Stretton emerged from a smaller, but extended barrel. Mori picked up a 7.33 of his own, nearly matching his performance on day one, but was unable to find a backup strong enough to advance, with Dobbyn and Stretton taking the two top spots to continue in the event.

"I was kind of tripping when I was catching the wave," Dobbyn said. "I thought I was way too deep. I just took off and, yeah, came out and I was stoked. I just held on, hoped for the best. First time here, so sick, good food, and everyone's so friendly."

The 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 4, 2024.