Opening Day Set at Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

The World Surf League (WSL) 2024/2025 North America Regional Longboard Qualifying Series season awaits an opening day call at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic, a men's and women's Regional Longboard Qualifying Series 1000. Some of the region's top talents are back in California's Central Coast to get their campaigns underway toward 2025 WSL Longboard Tour qualification. Recent WSL Longboard Tour rookies, veterans and emerging talents are set to clash beginning November 15 through 17.

The 2023 finalist Chloe Coleman is back after her rookie year among the world's best and looks for a second-career win heading into Pismo Beach November 15 through 17.

Chloe Coleman Returns from WSL Longboard Tour to Take on Regional Contenders

A maiden WSL win at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic following her Final appearance at this event provided Chloe Coleman 2024 WSL Longboard Tour qualification and now she looks to get back among the world's best in 2025. The Montauk, New York competitor showcased her style and poise throughout the North America season before pushing her surfing around the world. Coleman has her goals set and returns to the jersey ready for another Final appearance in Central California.

"I'm super excited to get back in the jersey and feel it out again. Plus, it's a fun little road-trip and I'm looking forward being back up there," said Coleman. "It was sick making the Final and hoping to win it this year. Hopefully I can just surf and not be in my head about it. Surfing with those girls pushes me and the level is incredible right now. My first year on the Longboard Tour gave me a lot of experience and it was a steep learning curve. It helped me get better at a competition mindset and take things one at a time and give it my all."

Coleman is set to face the likes of fellow event finalists Indie Hoffman and Star D'Elia, plus former WSL Longboard Tour veteran Kaitlin Mikkelsen, rising talents Malia Ilagan, Reid Van Wagoner, Cash Hoover, and more.

The now-Central Coast competitor Jack Van Wagoner is back in familiar waters, this time in Pismo Beach, looking for his second-career win.

Jack Van Wagoner Ready to Defend his Event Crown

Last year provided two maiden WSL wins with Jack Van Wagoner taking his first-career victory in near-perfect form, posting a 9.25 (out of a possible 10), in the Final. The Southern California born-and-raised competitor, Van Wagoner, now resides in the Central Coast where he attends Cal Poly and now surfs the lineup of Pismo Beach and surrounding beaches regularly. Van Wagoner also earned his place on the WSL Longboard Tour in 2024 as a rookie and now looks to rejoin the world's best in 2025 beginning with the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic.

"I'm super excited and hopefully we get good waves and I just want to surf well," said Van Wagoner. "It was amazing winning last year in Morro Bay. All my friends were there and it was super special. Now in Pismo Beach, it's way different and I've been surfing it a lot just getting to know it better. Surfing for Hope is an awesome organization and what they do for the community is great. Keeping surfing in central California is amazing and it's incredible to get these opportunities so close to where I live now."

Van Wagoner takes on a stacked field including 2024 World Longboard Title contender Chase Lieder (USA), fellow former WSL Longboard Tour competitors such a last year's finalist Richie Cravey, WSL Longboard Tour veterans Tony Silvagni and Cole Robbins, 2024 standout Bucky Barry and more are ready to square off.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. PDT to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. PDT start.

Watch Live The Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic competition window opens on Friday, November 15, and runs through Sunday, November 17, 2024. Once called on, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.