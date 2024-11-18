Who's In: Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos

A new event with a familiar taste, the Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos brings some of Mexico's top and emerging talents to clash with the region's heavy hitters beginning November 20 through 23. This marks WSL North America's return to Baja California Sur for the first time since 2018 with Surf Open bringing contenders back to Mexico after last hosting the Oaxaca Pro in 2019.

From proven Challenger Series and QS elite competitors to a list of who's next, this event will feature an array of talent all vying for momentum-changing points toward 2025 Challenger Series qualification.

In the most dramatic fashion, Alan Cleland Jr claimed his first US Open title and became the first Mexican to achieve the feat over an in-form Marco Mignot. Cleland's buzzer-beater sent him in front of Mignot with the clock expired after he stop up and now launches toward the top of the Challenger Series ranks.

After narrowly missing out on qualifying for the 2025 Championship Tour, Alan Cleland continues a competitive tear back into his home country of Mexico. The 22-year-old's ability to adapt to any condition from heaving barrels to Cerritos' beach break on offer, Cleland is well-equipped to lead the field. Already a Challenger Series, Pro Junior, and an ISA Gold Medal, all that remains is a QS victory for the Pascuales, Mexico competitor.

In the dying moments, reigning World Junior Champion Jett Schilling hurled himself into the air for a ridiculous 9.17 to go from fourth to first place to kickstart his 2024 CT qualification campaign.

Reigning WSL World Junior Champion, 2023 CT qualification threat, and perennial QS standout, Jett Schilling looks to make his way back to the Challenger Series in 2025. Schilling's surge to Finals Day at the recent La Marginal Surfing Pro left him hungry for more after a Quarterfinal appearance and is set to take on the list of heavy hitters in attendance. Plus, add his name to running list of Americans to stake their claim as QS victors in Mexican waters alongside fellow San Clemente, Calif., standouts Taj Lindblad, Hayden Rodgers, and more.

Dimitri Poulos showcased what he's capable of against Taro Watanabe when needing a score and posted a near-perfect 9.50 with a massive air-reverse. This marks Poulos' second-career QS victory as he looks to requalify for the Challenger Series.

Fresh off his second-career QS victory, Dimitri Poulos is back for more to keep pushing the pace as North America No. 1. Poulos' exhilarating aerial antics led to the win in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, with an array of power and progression in his arsenal. After spending time among the world's elite on the Challenger Series, Poulos is set to reset the scale in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The QS veteran turned tough conditions into near-perfection at the event presented by French Hospital Medical Center.

The former ISA Gold Medalist, Jhony Corzo carries his country close to heart when traveling around the North America QS schedule. A dangerous backhand attack has led to numerous heat wins as the QS veteran looks for his maiden WSL victory. But, it will be no easy task in the high-performance lineup of Cerritos Beach.

The Mexican freesurf standout, Sebastian Williams, is back on the QS and in stunning form. Williams posted a near-perfect 9.90 and 9.00 in his Round of 96 debut to set the standard on opening day at Jennette's Pier.

One of Mexico's leading aerialist competitors, Sebastian Williams is no stranger to charging his country's, and the world's, heavy waters as well. Now, the new father makes a highly-anticipated return to the jersey near home in hopes of a maiden QS victory to add his already illustrious resume.

The Santa Cruz, California, native charged through heavy Playa Zicatela conditions and emerged victorious at the Oaxaca Pro pres. by Corona.

The last QS held in Mexico's waters was claimed by John Mel at the Oaxaca Pro and now he's back to claim another win. Mel's last victory came at the 2023 Jack's Surfboards Pro QS 3000 as he looks to find his breakthrough to another big win. But, with a running list of fellow Californians and more than ready Central Americans in the draw, a clash is set to unfold for the inaugural Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos win.

Watch LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com beginning November 20 through 23 to witness all the action unfold among the contenders in attendance.