Inaugural Opening Day at Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos Awaits Formidable Field

An exciting opening day of action awaits at the World Surf League (WSL) Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos, a men's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, for the inaugural event. A clash of North America's regional standouts join proven and emerging talents from Mexico looking to earn points and keep the event title on home soil. With Cerritos Beach's rippable beach break as the platform, a high-performance showdown awaits a live broadcast beginning November 20 through 23.

A major win in Puerto Rico helped kickstart Dimitri Poulos' season and now the Californian is looking more while soaking in the moment at Cerritos Beach.

North America No. 1 Dimitri Poulos Looks for Back-to-Back QS Wins

After a sensational run at the La Marginal Surfing Pro QS 3000 that led to a second-career victory, Dimitri Poulos returns to the jersey looking to back himself up on the rankings. The Ventura, Calif., competitor, Poulos, still has a big season ahead alongside his fellow North America contenders looking to claim a 2025 Challenger Series spot, but every point counts. For Poulos, it's an opportunity to also remain in the moment and enjoy a new venue on the QS.

"I think it's absolutely epic to have these events in Mexico. Getting to experience some new places and waves is super exciting after we've had a similar schedule the last few seasons," said Poulos. "I'm feeling really good and it's been a couple years since I was here. It would be sick to keep the ball rolling and get another result here. I don't really have anything to back up my last event so snagging points here would definitely continue to lighten the load. I'm honestly just grateful to be here and focus on having fun and enjoying the process."

The former ISA Gold Medalist Jhony Corzo has the fire back in the WSL jersey near home waters and is ready for the Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos.

Sebastian Williams and Jhony Corzo Join Mexican Contenders in Cerritos Debuts

A plethora of Mexico's own are ready and waiting to prove they have what it takes to hold down their country's waters. From recent Championship Tour (CT) qualification threat Alan Cleland Jr. to a big WSL return from Sebastian Williams, a stacked field awaits. Included is Cleland's fellow former ISA Gold Medalist Jhony Corzo who looks for his maiden QS victory.

"It's always a dream come true having WSL events in the home area. It really motivates and I feel comfortable competing in Mexico with the region's best," said Corzo. "This area is very special for me, it's where I got my first opportunity to compete in my first big WSL QS 6000 event at Zippers. Now coming back with a chance to win and valuable points for the rankings is an extra boost of confidence. It's a huge opportunity for myself and the Mexican talents to make a name for themselves, and also motivates the next generation."

A proper return to WSL competition awaits Sebastian Williams at Cerritos Beach after becoming a father earlier this year and bringing a fresh perspective to the jersey.

Known for his aerialist tendencies, Williams competed among some of the world's best during the Red Bull Airborne and also left Outer Banks spectators in awe during his last competitive performance with a 9.50 (out of a perfect 10). Now, Williams is back in the jersey after his recent son's birth with a fresh perspective and same determination.

"It's so good to have these events. I love competing on the QS and to have two events in Mexico as part of the calendar is epic," said Williams. "I think there are a lot of world-class waves in Mexico that should be on the calendar. To see WSL working alongside the event organizers to bring more events to Mexico is amazing. I feel like everything I knew would prepare me for the amount of responsibility that comes with being a father, but it's mostly just appreciating every moment and watching in amazement as my child grows and learns."

The Santa Cruz, California, native charged through heavy Playa Zicatela conditions and emerged victorious at the Oaxaca Pro pres. by Corona.

2024 Challenger Series Standouts, Mexico's Proven Threats and More Ready

With the likes of Rey Hernandez, Jafet Ramos, newcomer Kalama Stratton, Baja California Sur's own Martin Olea, and many more, the Mexican contingent is stronger than ever looking to make noise. But, they will face a running list of proven QS contenders including reigning WSL World Junior Champion Jett Schilling, 2024 Challenger Series competitors Cleland Jr. and Taro Watanabe, regional standouts Taj Lindblad, Lucas Owston, the last QS victor in Mexico John Mel, and many more ready to clash.

Event organizers will convene at 8:30 a.m. MST for a possible 9:00 a.m. MST start.

Watch Live The Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos holds a competition beginning November 20 through 23 at Cerritos, La Paz, Mexico. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App and WSL Youtube channel.