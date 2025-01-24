Pivotal Day Decides Women's QS Quarterfinalists and Pro Junior Finalists for the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach

A defining day at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 and Pro Junior, determined the first women's QS Quarterfinalists and men's and women's Pro Junior Finalists. Two-to-three-foot, clean but testy conditions provided moments of brilliance with high stakes on the line. Men's QS competition was called OFF for the day with a return to action set for Saturday, January 26.

The 2024 event Semifinalist Sanoa Dempfle-Olin notched a brilliant 7.83 and surges into the Quarterfinals.

Sanoa Dempfle-Olin Surges toward Head-to-Head Quarterfinal Bout

2024 event Semifinalist, and defending Pro Junior victor, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin faced elimination in her Pro Junior heat and responded with defiance in her QS Round of 16 battle. Dempfle-Olin laid into her backhand power on three different sections to post a 7.83 (out of a possible 10) and take control of the heat in tough afternoon conditions.

"It was definitely nice to have the QS heat after losing in the Pro Junior and just having a little redemption," Dempfle-Olin said. "Having just been out in the lineup and figuring it out a bit more I was stoked to find my best wave so far and definitely happy to get a heat win. All the QS 3000s are so important and as hard as it is, it's really important not to think about the points. Each event is a great opportunity and you learn so much and any event you compete in you want to do your best."

Kirra Pinkerton (USA) keeps her No. 1 spot intact with another Quarterfinal appearance. - WSL / RunAmuck Photography

Fog Delay Postpones Women's QS Round of 16 Proceedings

Current No. 1 Kirra Pinkerton earned a big win of her own to push the pace before a fog delay postponed the Round of 16, Heat 3. Havanna Cabrero, Mia McLeish, Reid Van Wagoner, and Zoe Chait will restart their battle for a Quarterfinal spot following men's QS Round of 32 action.

The proven event threat Nadav Attar pushed the standard with an excellent 8.50 to surge into his first-ever WSL Final.

Nadav Attar's Rollercoaster Day takes him to First WSL Final

A brilliant surge continues from Nadav Attar with a Quarterfinal and Semifinal victory during today's proceedings. Attar capitalized on a last-minute opportunity in his Quarterfinal to post a 7.00 and go from third to first place before dismantling his Semifinal bout - posting an 8.50 and 14.73 heat total. Now, Attar prepares for his first-ever WSL Final with Will Deane advancing alongside him.

"I had that close Quarterfinal heat this morning. All these heats are super stacked," Attar said.d "All these competitors are so good that if you don't bring your best surfing you're not going to make it. I had a fun buzzer beater this morning and then this last heat was totally different and was pretty much a dream heat to surf. I'm super grateful to be heading to my first WSL Final and a lot of mixed emotions right now."

Also, Rex Hennings'Semifinal win puts him into a maiden Pro Junior Final with 2024 Finalist Luke Wyler looking for his first WSL win after advancing alongside him.

The Floridian unleashed her backhand attack for an impressive 13.87 heat total.

Lanea Mons earns Maiden Pro Junior Final Appearance

One of North America's premier threats, Lanea Mons, delivered a brilliant Semifinal appearance, along with Bailey Turner advancing, after grinding through to an advancing position in her Quarterfinal heat. Mons' 13.83, a Semifinal best, was more than enough to push her toward a maiden Pro Junior Final as she looks to focus more on these events in 2025. Mons also advanced in her Round of 16 heat for the QS event.

"It feels really good and I'm excited to make my first Pro Junior Final and hoping to do really good in it," Mons said. "My first few heats I kind of blew it a little by not surfing the waves I got that goodso I'm happy to get on some better waves and show my surfing. I definitel want to take the Pro Juniors more seriously this year and qualify for World Junor Championships."

Plus, an in-form Zoey Kaina notched a Semifinal win of her own alongside North America QS and Pro Junior threat Eden Walla.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. PT for a possible 7:30 a.m. PT start.

The SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach QS 3000 and Pro Junior holds a competition beginning January 20 through 26 at Pismo Beach, Calif.

Day 4: Women's QS and Men's Pro Junior Top Seeds stake their Claim

The remaining top-seeded competitors made their big debuts at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 and Pro Junior. Challenging, two-to-three-foot conditions tested contenders' patience and ability to thrive under pressure. Now, women's QS Round of 32 and men's Pro Junior Round of 32 bouts are wrapped with men's QS and women's Pro Junior competition called OFF for the day.

The rising contender Victoria Duprat unleashed her forehand power to post a 7.67 before showcasing her backhand attack to accrue a 14.27 heat total and surge into the Round of 32.

Victoria Duprat Thrives amid Top Seeds Debuts

In dynamic fashion, Victoria Duprat continued her form with a massive Round of 32 heat win to best top-seeded competitors - including current No. 3 Eden Walla, who also advanced. Duprat's forehand attack led to the Round of 32's best single-wave score of 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and backed it up with a powerful backhand to accrue a 14.27 (out of a possible 20) heat total - also a Round of 32 best. The rising threat rides boards shaped by her mom and shows that the shaper and surfer relationship can prove a big difference.

"In the top-seeding round you have to get some good waves in order to make it so I was just super hyper focused on that heat," Duprat said. "I'm super stoked to make that one and I'm not done yet and definitely ready for the next round. We all come here to win and that's my goal for this contest. These bigger heats are a boost in my confidence and now I'm ready to get the ball rolling."

The reigning North America QS Regional victor Zoe Benedetto brought her form to a solid start in Pismo Beach, posting a 6.83 along the way, and storms into the Round of 16.

North America's Reigning QS Regional victor Zoe Benedetto Blasts Back

Some of North America's premier usual suspects were entering this event looking for a major spark and Zoe Benedetto found just that. The Floridian standout, Benedetto, showcased her forehand power to accrue a 6.83 and 13.16 heat total in the tough morning conditions. Now, the perennial Challenger Series qualification contender looks to continue that surge into the Round of 16.

"I'm definitely excited coming into this Pismo contest. I love it here and have a little bit of work to do after starting off the season strong and then not having the best events," Benedetto said. "So to have an opportunity to reset and enjoy my time here is always super refreshing. We have a lot of events and the last two are the biggest two since we have multiple QS 3000s and not getting a result in those can be stressful. Pressure is a privilege and I feel like I do my best under pressure so I'm looking forward to this week."

Plus, 2024 Semifinalist Mathea Dempfle-Olin joins Rubiana Brownell, Reid Van Wagoner, Havanna Cabrero, Madyson Stone, and Kylie Pulcini who notched vital Round of 32 heat wins.

2024 event Finalist Luke Wyler took to the air for the Round of 32's best performance, a 13.86, and surges back to the Quarterfinals.

Luke Wyler leads Pro Junior Contenders to Quarterfinals

Known for his aerial antics, Luke Wyler showed he's up to the task in tricky conditions and posted an impressive 13.86 heat total. Wyler soared his way to a Finals appearance at this event in 2024 and looks to keep his fight alive alongside a stacked of fellow San Clemente, Calif., competitors making their way into the Quarterfinals including Cannon Carr, Rex Hennings, Hayden Rodgers, and Dane Matson.

"I feel like a lot of the San Clemente guys have an air game in small waves because we surf such bad waves all the time. I think a lot of people can relate to that," Wyler said. "We're just going for it all the time and it gets your consistency up. I made a mistake at the beginning and knew I had to make every wave count from there."

Nadav Attar (CRC) kicked off the Round of 32 with a brilliant 7.67. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Nadav Attar continues stunning Form in Pismo Beach

One of North America's now-recurring threats in Nadav Attar (ISR) pushed his standard in the Pro Juniors, posting a 7.67 to best defending event victor Kai Kushner (USA), who also advanced. Attar's heat awareness proved the difference after separating himself from his opponents and finding his gem and posting a 13.14 heat total to make his way into the Quarterfinals.

"That was a fun heat and I fell on that one good one but it was all good. I won't tell my strategy that I work with Jim on because I know he's super secretive about that and know we'll keep pushing it in this event," Attar said. "I'm stoked to have him in my corner, he's such a legend. I'm super grateful for my whole support crew and we have a good one here at this event."

Attar joins Matson, Carr, Titus Kaimana Santucci, Lucas Cassity, Will Deane, and Jak Ziets with Round of 32 heat wins and into Quarterfinal action.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. PT for a likely 8:00 a.m. PT start.

The SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach QS 3000 and Pro Junior holds a competition beginning January 20 through 26 at Pismo Beach, Calif. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App and WSL Youtube channel.

Early Shakeups Unravel for Top Seeds amid Decimating Performances

A highly-anticipated day of competition unfolded at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 and Pro Junior, with top-seeded men's QS competitors making their debuts. Two-to-four-foot, playful conditions pushed North America's competitors to bring out their elite level with scattered upsets throughout the day. Now, hefty Round of 32 bouts await as women's QS, men's and women's Pro Junior competition were called OFF for the day.

The 2024 Challenger Series contender Levi Slawson is back in the jersey and already posting excellence with an 8.50 and 15.67 heat total to start.

Levi Slawson's Reset brings him to an Incredible Debut in Pismo Beach

Encinitas, Calif., standout Levi Slawson finished No. 20 on the 2024 Challenger Series to requalify him for 2026 and made a highlight appearance in his Pismo Beach debut. Slawson's progression and power tipped the scale toward a 15.67 (out of a possible 20) heat total - the day's best overall performance. Now, the 21-year-old looks to keep enjoying the moment and push his surfing.

"I think the last couple of months has been a great opportunity to put in perspective how good my life is and just being a surfer in general is a privilege for all of us," Slawson said. "But to be back competing is something I enjoy and hopefully get to have some fun this week. I've been surfing so much recently and just sticking to my strengths. As long as I just trust my level and catch a lot of waves I'll be fine and that was pretty fun."

In clutch fashion, Kei Kobayashi posted a 9.00 after soaring through the air and surging into the Round of 32 needing a dying moment score.

Clutch Performance from Kei Kobayashi posts a 9.00

One of the morning's impeccable showings came from Kei Kobayashi after soaring his way to a 9.00 (out of a possible 10) when needing a score. Kobayashi turned his slow start around, earning a 5.57 to push himself into position of advancing, before taking flight on the high-risk air-reverse that sent him surfing into the Round of 32 in clutch form.

"I'm feeling good. The first heat is really nerve-racking since it's a QS 3000 and a lot of points on the line," Kobayashi said. "I was stoked to give myself an opportunity at the end of the heat and drop a 9.00. I let all my emotions come out on that one after I've had some tough heats so to have one go my way and land a big air is really cool."

Ventura, California's Jabe Swierkocki dismantled his debut in Pismo Beach with a 15.50 heat total and now looks for more near home.

Jabe Swierkocki Overpowers return to SLO CAL

No stranger to SLO CAL, Jabe Swierkocki felt right at home in the colder waters and unleashed a powerful forehand attack to accrue a 15.50 heat total. Swierkcocki's success in the WSL jersey has led him to multiple Finals Day appearances throughout his career and looks for a major breakthrough at a QS 3000 to throw his name back in the mix of Challenger Series contenders.

"It's a little colder but still got the booties on so it feels like home. I've been feeling good about this event and I was excited to do some forehand surfing," said Swierkocki. "When we showed up and saw the pier bowl right it was nice to link more than one or two maneuvers. I've been looking at it with no pressure and just enjoy surfing. I feel like I'm in a good mindset and stoked right now."

Barbados' leading man Josh Burke reminded us of his aerial tendencies, posting an 8.33 and taking control of his Round of 64 debut.

Barbados' Leading Man Josh Burke takes to the Sky

The cold waters of Pismo Beach made no difference to Barbados' Josh Burke and delivered a high-caliber showing to start his SLO CAL campaign. Burke recovered from a slow start before finding the spark to go from fourth-to-first place after unleashing his aerial antics and posting an excellent 8.33. The QS veteran then found his 6.63 as time ran out to establish himself atop the Round of 64, Heat 14 bout.

"It was a tricky start. There was a wave that came through the pier and I didn't go on it but I probably should've to get my heat started," Burke said. "But, typical me, waited 10 minutes to start my heat and get in the rhythm half way through and happy to make that one. I didn't think the 8.33 was the one but I knew it had a closeout and just had to throw an air and make it. Happy to be here, healthy, and looking forward to surfing more."

Plus, defending event victor Taj Lindblad, former Championship Tour (CT) elite Kolohe Andino, Lucca Mesinas and Kade Matson join a list of event threats including 2023 WSL World Junior Champion Jett Schilling, Manuel Selman, Owen Moss, 2023 event winner Dimitri Poulos, Giorgio Gomez, Dane Matson, Jairo Perez, and Bryan Perez with Round of 64 heat wins.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. PT for a likely 7:30 a.m. PT start.

The SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach QS 3000 and Pro Junior holds a competition beginning January 20 through 26 at Pismo Beach, Calif. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App and WSL Youtube channel.

Day 2: Women's QS and Pro Juniors take over Pismo Beach

The World Surf League (WSL) North America's emerging competitors took over the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 and Pro Junior. Three-to-four-foot, clean but challenging conditions pushed women's QS Round of 40 along with men's Pro Junior Round of 48 and women's Pro Junior Round of 32 competitors to bring their best. With the women's Pro Junior top seeds debuting, all the remaining top seeds await a massive start in Pismo Beach.

The 13-year-old Ruby Stringfellow took the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro by storm and now returns to the jersey, kickstarting things with a 6.50 in Pismo Beach.

Ruby Stringfellow back to play Disrupter among QS Contenders

After a major QS debut from Southern California's Ruby Stringfellow earlier in the season at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3000, she's back in the WSL jersey and ready for more. The 13-year-old, Stringfellow, set the tone with the Round of 40's top single-wave score of a 6.50 (out of possible 10). Now, the emerging contender looks to keep having fun with no pressure in the jersey and playing spoiler to some of the region's best.

"To get that first wave really settled my nerves because it's my first event after getting a good result in Oceanside. So just to get that wave made me feel really good," Stringfellow said. "It's super exciting to be competing. I've only done the Super Girl and this is my second QS. I'm just getting the feel of it and having fun."

Southern California's Avery McDonald (USA) stomped through another solid debut in Pismo Beach - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Avery McDonald notches early success in Pismo Beach

An impressive showing from San Clemente, Calif., competitor Avery McDonald pushed her performance to an 11.60 (out of a possible 20) heat total in the tricky conditions. McDonald's powerful forehand matched the close-out sections with sharp precision to surge toward the top-seeded Round of 32 - as well as advancing in her Pro Junior debut later in the day.

"It's pretty hard out there and even gets confusing watching it since everything looks like a closeout, but you can kinda tell when one is going to taper off," McDonald said. "We have friends in SLO that we stay with so we go and adventure all around here, it's so fun. I love coming here so much."

Also, Kaia Howard and Victoria Duprat earned clutch heat wins to gain early momentum toward the Round of 32.

Reid Van Wagoner Starts fresh Pro Junior season in Brilliant Form

Fellow Southern California standout Reid Van Wagoner finished with a Finals appearance at the 2024 SLO CAL Open Pro Junior and finished ranked No. 3. That ranking helped Van Wagoner secure her place as a wildcard in the recent World Junior Championships - alongside Sanoa Dempfle-Olin. Van Wagoner's backhand power took over the Pismo Beach lineup once more to deliver a 7.67 and storm toward the Round of 16.

"Coming from the Philippines to Pismo Beach is a big change in scenery. It was so warm there so coming here is tricky but I love it here and getting used to to the wave and the cold again," said Van Wagoner. "It's so good getting to surf with so many great people and being back in California. This is one of my favorite places to be at for a contest and always some good momentum here so hopefully it'll keep going throughout this event."

Plus, Bailey Turner, Zoe Chait, Vela Mattive, Lanea Mons, Eden Walla, Victoria Duprat, and Kylie Pulcini also earned debut heat wins with a few buzzer-beater dramatics to highlight the round.

The emerging threat Teo Grani strikes in his Pro Junior debut, notching a 7.17 and 13.50 heat total to bounce back from early QS elimination.

Teo Grani bounces back in Pro Junior Debut

The men's Pro Junior early contenders got their starts and releashed an array of progression and flair throughout the Round of 48. But, it was Teo Grani who stood apart with a dynamic showing, posting a 13.50 heat total courtesy of his forehand attack. A rough start to his week in Pismo Beach, Grani recovered from an early loss in the QS and now puts his efforts towards a Pro Junior victory.

"I just wanted to surf in that heat. Feel my board, feel the water since I'm not used to cold water at all so I'm stoked to get some scores where I was looking at it with Jim [Hogan]," Grani said. "We moved from Panama to Costa Rica so I could keep competing and go to school. I had a little bit of a shocker yesterday on the QS but stoked to get the ball rolling again with that 7-point ride and a high 6-point ride."

A surge from Nadav Attar, Carl Burger, Makai Bray, Dane Matson, Logan Radd, Rex Hennings, and Dane Libby added their names to Round of 48 heat victors.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. PT to determine a likely 7:30 a.m. PT start.

The SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach QS 3000 and Pro Junior holds a competition beginning January 20 through 26 at Pismo Beach, Calif. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App and WSL Youtube channel.

Powerful Starts Kickoff Proceedings in Pismo Beach

Early event standouts made their presence known at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 and Pro Junior. A marathon opening day in three-to-five-foot, varying conditions provided the platform for men's Round of 112 and Round of 96 battles. Now top seeds await these early event threats as women's QS, along with men's and women's Pro Junior, competition was called OFF for the day.

Encinitas, California's Kyan Yang wasted no time putting the event on alert with a dominant Round of 96 debut, posting a 7.83 and 14.66 heat total.

Kyan Yang takes over Opening Day Proceedings

A dominant showing in the afternoon conditions from Kyan Yang put him atop the list of early event standouts. Yang's backhand attack yielded the Round of 96's top single-wave score of a 7.83 (out of a possible 10) and 14.66 (out of a possible 20) heat total to start his charge in Pismo Beach. One of the emerging crew from Encinitas, Calif., Yang looks to build on early success and continue surging.

"It was pretty fun even though the waves were pretty tricky in that heat," Yang said. "It was onshore, bumpy and a little grindy and I just tried to surf myself into a rhythm. I was just focused on doing the one turns and stoked it paid off. Early momentum is crucial. I had a bad free surf right before that heat which rattled me a bit so that heat definitely helped with the momentum after that."

The rising contender Jak Ziets blasted a 7.83 of his own to close out opening day proceedings in Pismo Beach.

Jak Ziets brings the Power to close out Round of 96

In the final heat of opening day action, Jak Ziets unleashed backhand power all his own to earn a 7.83 and match Young's highest single-scoring wave. The emerging talent only enters his third Pro Junior season, posting an equal fifth-place best so far, and also continues to make his presence known to the QS elite with early success.

"It's so fun out there. It cleaned up right before that last heat and I was stoked to find a couple," Zietz said. "I've been struggling getting heats started quickly and getting in rhtyhm but that worked out today. It's always nice to start the first heat with some good scores. The first heat is like the wall and once you get over it you just have to go from there."

Cory Arrambide is back in the jersey and in dangerous form. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Inaugural SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach victor Cory Arrambide strikes

Though taking a step back from full-time competitive surfing, Cory Arrambide still shows he can rattle proceedings and put together a complete debut. Arrambide claimed his maiden QS victory here in 2017, the first year of the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, and continues to show he's a danger man in the jersey - posting a 13.83 heat total to start his 2025 surge.

"The waves are super fun and it's great having these two SLO CAL events up here so I can have some fun," Arrambide said. "2017 was my first year working a new job and when I got the time off I didn't feel a lot of pressure and I ended up winning. It's crazy to see how fast those years go by and I always love coming back here so it's great they've built this contest up."

Also earning big Round of 96 wins, the likes of Rex Hennings and Sam Coffey both posted a 7.67 in their respective heats - with Coffey's posted in the Round of 112 - alongside early standouts Rey Hernandez, Manuel Selman, Bryan Perez, Jairo Perez, Lucas Cassity, Eeli Timperi, Dane Matson, Kai Gale Grani, Giorgio Gomez, Max Beach, and William Hedleston moving into the Round of 64.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. PT to determine a likely 7:30 a.m. PT start.