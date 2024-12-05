Opening Statements from Men's Contingent Made in SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay QS 1000 Debuts

The World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, kicked into high gear right away with impressive performances throughout opening day in varying conditions. Three-to-five-foot, clean morning conditions gave way to shifting winds to test competitors' adaptability with men's Round of 104 and Round of 96 finishing in their entirety. Now, top seeds await today's standouts and the women also prepare for their start to the event when competition resumes.

The Californian Eeli Timperi laced a 7.60 and 7.50 to kickstart his 2024 campaign at The Rock.

Eeli Timperi Delivers Opening Day's Best Performance

After dealing with an injury earlier this year, Eeli Timperi has shown he's back in form with a few breakthrough performances and posted a day's best 15.10 (out of a possible 20) heat total. An equal 13th notes Timperi's best result so far of the 2024/2025 season as he looks to break into a QS Finals Day appearance here at Morro Bay after a brilliant debut.

"I was stoked to get a couple, the wind turned offshore in that heat so I was stoked. Looks like we have some more waves coming this weekend," said Timperi. "It feels great to find my rhythm. I was out for awhile with an injury and it's great to be back in the jersey. I'm not doing too many competitions this year but just getting the rhythm and my confidence going for next year."

The emerging QS threat pushed the scale to the first 8.00 of competition in Morro Bay and surges toward the Round of 64.

Rex Hennings Brings Southern California Flair to Morro Bay

San Clemente, Calif., continues to produce some of the region's top competitors and Rex Hennings reinforced that statement with an excellent start in Morro Bay. Hennings' backhand attack overpowered a critical closing section to cap off a brilliant wave and posted the day's only excellent score of an 8.00 (out of a possible 10). But, the rising talent remains in the moment and keeps his eyes on the task at hand.

"It feels really good to get that score and for me I feel like I always try to focus on that first wave of the heat. To get that first 8.00 the pressure's off and all I have to do is get a nice backup," said Hennings. "This is the sickest place ever. Every year the waves are good and it's not that cold right now so it's kind of dreamy out here. I just want to get some momentum and surf some heats. Just focusing on staying in the jersey and that's what I'm here for."

Remi Juboori (USA) made his breakthrough once more with a backhand attack to post a 7.50. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Strong Debut Sends Remy Juboori into Top-Seeded Round of 64

One of North America's QS veterans, Remy Juboori, debuted in great form to post a 7.50 and 13.00 heat total. Juboori continues to show his commitment to the QS events as he eyes another big breakthrough result in his career. Now, the La Jolla, Calif., competitor is ready for more against the Round of 64's top seeds.

"It was a fun heat and some fun waves in the beginning but went a little slow in the end. I definitely try to get that quick start to the heat just to get one under your belt," said Juboori. "Luckily I got that first 5.50 early since it went slow toward the end. It looks like we'll have waves all week long so I'm stoked to make it through and keep surfing out here."

Also earning Round of 96 heat wins, Parker Cohn matched Juboori's 13.00 heat total and joins Reed Platenius, Tommy Zahalka, Giorgio Gomez, Sebastian Mendes, Finn Castle, Quaid Fahrion, Kai Williams, Hagan Johnson, Dane Matson, Nicholas Coli, Kai Gale Grani, and Yago Ramos into the Round of 64.

