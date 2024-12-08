Stage Set for Finals Day of the Manokwari Pro 2024 QS1000 and Pro Junior in West Papua

The Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 and Pro Junior stage is set for an exciting finals day tomorrow, with Pro Junior Men's and Women's finalists decided today and only the QS Semifinals and all finals remaining. Amban Beach continued to deliver fun waves this morning to allow first the Pro Junior Men's Quarterfinals and then the Women's and Men's Semifinals to be completed.

Sento Sakai - WSL / Tim Hain

Continuing his blistering form today was Indonesia's Pajar Ariyana (INA), who dispatched last year's Manokwari Pro Junior winner Westen Hirst (INA) in the first Men's Quarterfinal heat of the day, throwing out a variety of aggressive backhand snaps to narrowly win by just under 1 point. Ariyana went on to take down fellow Balinese competitor Made Dera Mahendra in Semifinal 1 to lock in his spot in the Final, but will again be matched up with Mahendra tomorrow in the first QS Men's Semifinal.

"All Day" Dylan Wilcoxen (INA) mixed it up with turns and airs to first take down Theo Radcliffe (INA) in Quarterfinal 4, scoring the highest single wave score of the day, a 7.17 (out of a possible 10), then went on to end Sentaro Sakai's (JPN) hopes of a Pro Junior victory in Semifinal 2 to put himself into his first Manokwari Pro Final.

Made Ariyana - WSL / Tim Hain

Jasmine Studer (INA) came into the event intent on winning the Pro Junior this year after a narrow semifinal defeat last year, and she accomplished that today with a win over Imari Hearn (UK) in Semifinal 1, putting her into the Final. Studer is also competing in the Qualifying Series where she has advanced in to the Semifinals, so will need to overcome Dhea Natasya Novitisari (INA) tomorrow to earn a Finals spot.

Hanasuri Jabrik (INA) came from behind to best Kya Jo Heuer (INA) in Semifinal 2. This is Jabrik's best result in the Manokwari Pro, having been eliminated in the semifinals last year. It should be a great battle of goofy vs regular foot in the Pro Junior Women's Final tomorrow.