Where Tradition, Technology and Surf Culture Collide | NO CONTEST OFF TOUR: JAPAN

Japan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of surfing, but given the island nation spans over 3000km of Pacific Ocean from north to south and is regularly battered by enormous typhoon swells, the land of the Rising Sun is rightfully earning its place as one of modern surfing's true hotspots.

In the latest episode of No Contest, Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi takes us on a tour of his homeland, focussing on the hustle, bustle and bright lights of Tokyo, but with regular side missions to the coast to tear apart the endless waves that thump every beach, reel into every river mouth and wrap around every headland.

Alongside Stab's Ashton Goggans, Kanoa is joined by his younger brother Keanu, and a lineup of Japan's finest surfing stalwarts including Kaito Ohashi and Erico Kobayashi, and Japan's original competitive animal, Masatoshi Ohno, as they explore Shonan, Chiba and further afield. As well as sampling the waves we meet some of the craftsmen behind Japan's hallowed lineage of surfboard and wetsuit industries, in the factories and boutiques that line the coast.

"They do a better job of preserving and celebrating California surf culture here in Japan than they do in California," says Goggans, as he pulls an immaculate board from the racks, at legendary surf shop Fluid Power.

Naturally the crew dive headlong into the art, culture and cuisine that put Japan's name on the global map long before Japan hosted the 2020 Games. From shabu shabu in Shibuya to soba in Jindaiji and art galleries and neon lights in Tokyo, this is an episode of No Contest you won't want to miss.

Every Excellent Wave from the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro pres by Outerknown 2024

Featuring Gabriel Medina, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Vahine Fierro, Caroline Marks, Sawyer Lindblad, Ramzi Boukhiam, Ryan Callinan, Kanoa

Round of 32: Kanoa Igarashi Reminds Us of his World-Class Capabilities in the Jersey, Notches 17.34 Heat Total

The perennial World Title threat Kanoa Igarashi went next level to take over the upcoming CT hopefuls with the event's best performance so

Every Excellent Wave Since '21 At The Lexus US Open Presented by Pacifico

Featuring Eli Hanneman, Sawyer Lindblad, Griffin Colapinto, Imaikalani deVault, Eithan Osborne, Cam Richards, Lucca Mesinas, Bettylou

Big In Japan - Kanoa Igarashi

Surfing for his parent's native Japan, Kanoa was the first surfer officially confirmed for the host country of the Tokyo Olympics, well

Every Excellent Wave In The History The Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented By Corona

Featuring Yago Dora, Griffin Colapinto, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jordy Smith, Filipe Toledo, John John Florence, Kanoa Igarashi, Italo

Round of 16: Sanoa Dempfle-Olin Responds when it Matters, SLO CAL at Pismo Beach Quarters Bound

The 2024 event Semifinalist Sanoa Dempfle-Olin notched a brilliant 7.83 and surges into the Quarterfinals.

Semifinals: Lanea Mons Makes her Move into the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach Pro Junior Final

The Floridian unleashed her backhand attack for an impressive 13.87 heat total.

Semifinals: Nadav Attar's Dream Run takes him to his First Pro Junior Final in SLO CAL

The proven event threat Nadav Attar pushed the standard with an excellent 8.50 to surge into his first-ever WSL Final.

Meet The Rookie: George Pittar

Kaipo Guerrero connects with Australia's rising surf star George Pittar for an in-depth conversation about his unique journey, growing up

Round of 32: From the Philippines to SLO CAL, Reid Van Wagoner brings the Heat

A recent showing at the World Junior Championships renewed Reid Van Wagoner's spark as she posted a 7.67 to kickstart her Pismo Beach

