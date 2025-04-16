Competition Intensifies on Day 2 at Caparica Surf Fest 2025

PRAIA DO PARAISO, Costa da Caparica, Portugal (Wednesday, April 16, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Caparica Surf Fest 2025 made good use of the leftover swell to complete another big day of competition, wrapping up the men's Round of 64, men's Round of 32 and the women's Round of 36. Competitors enjoyed the cleaner and more lined up three-to-four-foot surf, dropping big scores throughout the day.

There were fireworks in the men's Round of 32, with massive heats going down in dramatic fashion and big consequences for Challenger Series qualification. Everything changed in the final few minutes of Heat 4 between Frederico Morais, Charly Quivront, Sam Piter and Elijah Chort. After an exciting exchange of waves between all four surfers, the tension was palpable as the judges took their time locking in the scores. Quivront earned his best score to snatch the lead from Morais, and in doing so increased the requirement for Piter, who was eliminated along with Chort.

"It feels great, there's lots of pressure in this event because I'm looking to requalify for the Challenger Series," Quivront said. "I feel like I'm right there, at the limit of the bubble, coming into this event in seventh. As the last event of the year, I just got to give it my all until the end and never give up."

Rankings leader Jorgann Couzinet was a cut above the rest today, earning two heat wins with the highest average heat score. Couzinet won his Round of 64 heat with a total of 15.17 (out of a possible 20) and his Round of 32 heat with a total of 14.66.

"It was way harder than this morning," Couzinet reflected. "I was struggling to get a backup, but I got lucky to find that right and improve with two turns. I was rushing to get waves in the beginning and never had priority, and I was telling myself you can't lose this heat, you need to find better waves. So I made some priority mistakes, but then it worked out in the end."

Making strides towards the all-important top six spots on the rankings, the Basque surfers Adur Amatriain, Keoni Lasa and Yago Dominguez all advanced to the Round of 16, keeping their Challenger Series qualification on track.

Joao Mendonca - WSL / Pedro Mestre

It was a tough day for hometown hero Guilherme Ribeiro and Joaquim Chaves who were knocked out in their Round of 32 heats, but local knowledge prevailed for João Mendonça (POR) who secured the win in the final minute to join compatriots Frederico Morais and Martim Nunes in the Round of 16.

"It was hard to see, but I knew the right next to the pier always has some opportunities," Medonca said. "I got a score, and then moved over to the middle bank to get some waves off the other guys, and I'm glad it worked out."

Continuing his impressive form, Thomas Debierre advanced to the Round of 16 with the only excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) of the day. Connecting the sections with speed, power and flow, Debierre is looking like a real threat in the Caparica lineup.

"This was the same time that I surfed yesterday, so it felt very similar," said Debierre. "My strategy was just to surf a lot of waves, because you never know which one will give you more opportunity. I didn't start so well, but I kept building my scores and it played out pretty well."

Camila Cardoso - WSL / Pedro Mestre

The women finally started their campaign in Caparica with the Round of 36. Paddling out in the late afternoon, conditions were really difficult due to strong wind and rain. Maelys Jouault did well to build on her score, finding her two best waves halfway through the heat to take the lead with Chiara Cuppone advancing in second.

Camila Cardoso had to work hard to manufacture two scores to secure the win in a slow and tricky heat. She moves into the Round of 32 alongside Diana Giorgi.

"It feels really good, but it was tough," said Cardoso. "I missed some good opportunities, but hopefully next time I can do better. The most important goal is to surf well and improve every heat."

The next call will be Thursday, April 17 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1 for a possible 7:35 a.m. start.

The Caparica Surf Fest will run from April 15 to April 19, 2025 at Costa da Caparica, Portugal.

