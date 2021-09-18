Top Seeds Take Control at Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro

OCEANSIDE, Calif./USA (Saturday, September 18, 2021) - The World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 returned to action in solid, two-to-four foot south swell that continued to pulse through the Oceanside Pier lineup. Round 2 Heats 5 - 16 and Round 3 provided a showcase of high-caliber surfing from some of the world's best alongside event standouts. Now, the finals day draw is set with just sixteen surfers remaining as they prepare for head-to-head battles in Round 4.

The Californian competitor currently sits at No. 1 on the regional rankings and is hoping to stay there.

Current North America No. 1 Alyssa Spencer put on a showcase with both her forehand and backhand attack in her Round 2 debut - garnering an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) and 14.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total. The 18-year-old carried that pace into a tough Round 3 bout with Zoe McDougall, Ella McCaffray, and South Africa's event threat Sarah Baum - taking another big win heading into a third-consecutive finals day in 2021. (Full interview in video)

"This is one of my favorite events of the year," exclaimed Spencer. "I love that it's an all women's event and just the atmosphere around it is so positive. It's a super fun event overall and I'm super happy to be here."

Former Super Girl Pro Victors, Championship Tour Competitors Deliver

World Title contender Caroline Marks (USA) debut flawlessly and blasted through her following Round 3 heat. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Team USA Olympian, 2019 World Title contender, and two-time North America Regional QS Champion Caroline Marks unleashed her world-class competitive prowess to earn an excellent 8.50 and 7.17 in Round 3 to cap off day two - the single-highest scoring wave of the event so far. Narrowly missing the WSL Rip Curl Finals, the 19-year-old hasn't lost the hunger to compete as she aims for her first-ever Super Girl cape with two Semifinal appearances and a runner-up.

"It's super fun and I love that there's an event here again - I really enjoy this wave and sleeping in my own bed," laughed Marks. "I hope this is the year. I've been so close to getting that cape, but I'm just focusing on surfing really good every heat. My board feels great and I'm having so much fun, and it'd be sick to take this thing out."

The former Championship Tour (CT) veteran found her groove early on and rode that momentum through two big heat wins in Oceanside.

Former Championship Tour (CT) competitor and Super Girl Surf Pro victor Coco Ho blitzed her way through to Round 4 after a brilliant debut. The 30-year-old CT veteran still maintains the fire to keep the jersey on and showcased her world-class form in fun, morning conditions before taking on a stacked Round 3 heat. Ho bested reigning Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro specialty event winner Caitlin Simmers, The Ultimate Surfer contestant Brianna Cope, and early standout Havanna Cabrero. (Full interview in video)

"It's been a long time since I've had the jersey on in the ocean," expressed Ho. "I was fortunate enough to do a few Surf Ranch events through this weird time. We're all getting used to it, we're all getting back so it's fun."

In her best competitive year to date, the Brasilian representative keeps on delivering brilliance.

Fresh off a runner-up in the WSL Rip Curl Finals to finish No. 2 in the world, Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) kept that momentum going despite the effort she's put in all season. The Brasilian representative displayed her ferocious forehand attack to easily take down her Round 2 opener before dealing with tricky afternoon conditions - earning runner-up behind former CT competitor Chelsea Tuach (BRB). Now, Weston-Webb looks for a second Super Girl cape heading into a big finals day. *(Full interview in video)

"I didn't have a strategy to be completely honest, I just wanted to surf some good waves," laughs Weston-Webb. "That was my first surf of the day. I was pretty tired from the last week and just trying to have fun."

The former Championship Tour competitor is searching for a big result and came out stunning in her Oceanside debut.

Former CT competitor, Tuach, got the edge on Weston-Webb in their Round 3 affair for the first time in her career. Tuach became the first-ever Barbadian to represent the island nation on the Top 17 and has been clawing her way back ever since falling off. But, the 25-year-old is giving back what was given to her at a young age here at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro.

"It's nice to get a win and to see all the young girls on the beach here," said Tuach. "I stopped to do some autographs and take some photos, and you can really tell how much they love surfing. It's really great to see the new generations. I remember growing up wanting to be just like the top surfers and here I am so it's cool if I can keep competing and inspire them."

Vaihitimahana Inso is making her name known at this event, earning a Round 4 appearance, at age 13. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Day one standouts Sawyer Lindblad, former CT competitors, Keely Andrew and Macy Callaghan, and 15-year-old Bettylou Sakura Johnson continued their impeccable runs with another showcase in their Round 3 heats. Joining them on finals day, former North America Regional QS Champion Meah Collins, Australian threat Molly Picklum, The Ultimate Surfer contestant Tia Blanco, Vahine Fierro, and Vaihitimahana Inso will contest for the coveted Super Girl cape.

A 7:30am PDT call will determine a likely 8:00am start to Round 4 and finals day action.

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 will run September 17 - 19 at Oceanside Pier. Watch LIVE beginning Saturday, September 18 at www.WorldSurfLeague.com and www.SuperGirlPro.com, and twitch.tv/supergirlseries. For more information, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com and www.WorldSurfLeague.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.