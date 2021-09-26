The WSL Longboard Tour is about to pick up where it left off, with two events in California to decide the 2021 World Champion after more than a year and half on hold due to the global pandemic.

The last time we saw the world's best longboarders in a jersey was at the Noosa Longboard Open in February 2020, when logging icon Joel Tudor won his first event in more than 15 years, and then-15-year-old Kelis Kaleopaa claimed a win that cemented her place at the vanguard of a new generation.

The first of the two 2021 longboard events is the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic (September 29, 2021), which will be held at the Surf Ranch, in Lemoore, California. Here's what you need to know:

Event Format

The Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic will feature the leaderboard format where the WLT's Top 18 women and 18 men will each ride two lefts and two rights.

Their best right and left scores combine to rank their place on the leaderboard. The Top 8 surfers then move on into the Semifinals before the field is whittled down down once again to the Top 2 surfers as they square off on their final two scoring waves (one left, one right) to determine the event winners.

While this is the first time a World Longboard Tour event with qualification points on the line has taken place at The Ranch, it's not the first time some of the world's best longboarders have surfed in the pool.

Soleil Errico is another longboarder who already has some experience at The Ranch under her belt - WSL

In October 2020, the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic specialty event at the Ranch saw some of the best longboarders including defending World Champions Honolua Blomfield and Justin Quintal compete in a one-off exhibition event which showcased how well traditional single-fin longboards and one of the world's ultimate high-performance waves can go together.

After the completion of the 2021 Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic, the Tour will move to Malibu -- perhaps the most iconic longboarding wave in the world -- for the final event of the resumed season, the Jeep Malibu Classic (October 3 - 13, 2021).

The world's best longboarders take to the Surf Ranch to bring classic nose-riding to the most high-performance man-made wave on the planet.

"The Surf Ranch guarantees us perfect waves all day, as well as the most level playing field you could ever hope for, while First Point, Malibu provides the best possible surf venue to crown a World Longboard Champion," said Devon Howard, WSL Longboard Tour Director.

Joel Tudor won his first event in more than 15 years when he competed at Noosa back in February 2020 - WSL / Dave Gleeson

Watch LIVE

The Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL's broadcast partners. The event will take place over one day on September 29.

Competitors

The events will include the Longboard Tour's Top 18 men and Top 18 women. Due to the previous season's cancellations, there will be no wildcards featured in these events -- although cancellations and travel restrictions for athletes may open spots for the next surfer on the rankings.

Justin Quintal will be defending his 2019 World Title when he competes at The Ranch - WSL / Kenny Morris

The Top 10 surfers at this season's end will requalify for the 2022 Longboard Tour, while places 11 through 18 will need to earn their spots through regional events.

Women:

Honolua Blomfield (HAW)

Chloe Calmon (BRA)

Alice Lemoigne (FRA)

Lindsay Steinriede (USA)

Tully White (AUS)

Kirra Seale (HAW)

Sally Cohen (HAW)

Zoe Grospiron (FRA)

Kaitlin Mikkelsen (USA)

Soleil Errico (USA)

Kelis Kaleopa'a (HAW)

Ophelie Ah-Kouen (REU)

Mahina Akaka (HAW)

Natsumi Taoka (JPN)

Avalon Gall (USA)

Sophia Culhane (HAW)

Haley Otto (HAW)

Keani Canullo (HAW)

Men:

Justin Quintal (USA)

Rodrigo Sphaier (BRA)

Taylor Jensen (USA)

Kaniela Stewart (HAW)

Kai Sallas (HAW)

Steven Sawyer (ZAF)

Harrison Roach (AUS)

Tony Silvagni (USA)

Ben Skinner (GBR)

Edouard Delpero (FRA)

Lucas Garrido Lecca (PER)

Taka Inoue (JPN)

Cole Robbins (USA)

Jefson Silva (BRA)

Phil Rajzman (BRA)

Joel Tudor (USA)

Kevin Skvarna (USA)

Augusto Olinto (BRA)