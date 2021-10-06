Longboard Tour: World Title Showdown Heads to Malibu

The World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Longboard Tour will conclude at the Jeep® Malibu Classic presented by Havaianas on the shores of Malibu, California's iconic First Point. The competition will run over two days, on October 11 - 12, 2021, and will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com. Event organizers determined the run days within the October 3 - 13 window after working closely with swell forecasters to decide the best possible days.

Two-time WSL Longboard Champion Joel Tudor (USA) brings his timeless style back to the ocean for a chance to claim his third World. - WSL / Dave Gleeson

Some of the world's best longboard talents will finish their 2021 campaigns in hopes of hoisting the World Title trophy by the event's end. Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic victors Honolua Blomfield and Edouard Delpero lead the rankings after their astonishing wins in Lemoore, California, and will now have to fend off a plethora of former World Champions and breakthrough talents looking for big victories of their own.

Two-time WSL Longboard Champion and current No. 3 Joel Tudor searches for a historic third World Title to join the likes of Rusty Keaulana, Colin McPhillips, and Taylor Jensen, who is in search of making history of his own for a fourth World Title. Tudor's 2020 Noosa Longboard Classic victory notched his first win in over a decade, after his hiatus from competing, to set him up for a big finish after earning an equal fifth at the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic. Now, the 45-year-old has the opportunity to add his name to that illustrious list.

"I've been coming to Malibu since I was a kid," reflected Tudor. "First with my parents for club contests, then with Donald Takayama where we'd meet up with his friends Skip Frye, Nat Young and so many more. There is so much history at that spot. The local surfers and characters that define the place - it has always been the place for us longboarders that defines performance. It's the best longboard wave in the world, and to win another World Title there after more than a decade break would mean a lot to me and my family."

Sixteen years after winning his last World Title, the 2x World Longboard Champion rekindles his competitive fire at Noosa.

"I was at a Final here decades ago, the last time the WSL decided a World Title at Malibu, and I lost in the final to Russ K (Keaulana)," added Tudor. "Winning here all these years later would be a heck of a way to top off a pretty good run. You need to have goals, it gets you up in the morning. Winning another Title off this incredible field of talent won't be easy, but I have a lot of experience at that wave and I intend to give it everything I've got to pull out the event win and the Title. "

Fellow two-time WSL Longboard Champion Blomfield, 22, is in the running for her third World Title on familiar shores after an immaculate win at the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic. The Oahu, Hawaii competitor's longboard career blossomed at Malibu's First Point from a young age and has taken her across the world as an inspiration to the next generation behind her, such as fellow Hawaii surfer and current No. 2, Kelis Kaleopa'a.

Blomfield's young career has also been challenged by World Title contenders such as Brazil's Chloe Calmon, two-time World Title runner-up; France's current No. 6 Alice Lemoigne; and California's Longboard Tour veteran, Lindsay Steinriede.

"It's pretty exciting to be up for a third Title and I'm really stoked to have won a contest, which I feel puts me in a good place to give it a real chance," expressed Blomfield. "It's going to be hard work and anything can happen at Malibu. I've surfed a lot of events and I know how it can go. But, it would be pretty special to win the World Title here. It's where I did my first event, got my first board sponsor, and really felt like where my career started over a decade ago."

Event Winner Honolula Bloomfield catches the wave of the event, scoring a perfect 10 at The Ranch for an incredible switch-foot tube.

"It's amazing to see everyone at the point where we're all nearly at the same level now," added Blomfield. "There's been a few standouts over the last few years but this year everyone looks incredible. We've all been working hard, especially over the last year, and it was really exciting to showcase the work I've been putting in on my switch-stance and trying to progress my surfing at the last event."

Watch LIVE

The Jeep Malibu Classic presented by Havaianas will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app beginning October 11 at 7:00 a.m. PDT. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL's broadcast partners.

*The WSL Longboard Tour is proudly supported by our partners Jeep, Havaianas, Hydro Flask, Expedia, Athletic Brewing, US Army, Aviator Nation, and Firewire.

COVID-19 Updates

The health and safety of athletes, staff, and the local community are of the utmost importance and the WSL has a robust set of COVID safety plans in place to keep everyone safe. These plans are unique to each event.