Josh Moniz Suffers Neck Injury Freesurfing At Supertubos, Currently In Stable Condition

Hawaiian surfer Josh Moniz sustained a serious neck injury while freesurfing at Supertubos in Portugal. He is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

On Thursday, October 7, Moniz, a WSL Challenger Series surfer, injured his neck after straightening out on a wave as was reported by multiple sources.

Fellow Challenger Series surfer from Japan Reo Inaba, among others surfers, were there to bring him to shore and stabilize him.

"I had a freak accident surfing but the good news for now is I can feel and move my feet for now. It's not official but it sounds like I will be getting a surgery on my neck here in Portugal," Moniz shared on Instagram account.

The injury occurred after Moniz was eliminated in the Round of 96 at the MEO Vissla Pro Ericeira four days prior. The Hawaiian was at Supertubos, located approximately 100km from Ericeira, training for the next stop in the Challenger Series, the Quiksilver Pro France.

"I'm gonna start by saying our boy is ok! He got into a freak accident & He hit his head on the bottom (thank God it was sand) at Super Tubes yesterday and broke his neck," Kelia Moniz, Josh's sister, posted on Instagram "Although the next couple weeks and months are gonna feel very long for him & us, I'm so THANKFUL that we got to FaceTime him this morning."

Moniz comes from one of the most distinguished and respected surfing families in Hawaii. His father Tony Moniz was a standout during his era. Tony and his wife Tammy raised five amazingly talents kids: Micah Moniz, Kelia Moniz, Isaiah Moniz, Josh Moniz and Seth Moniz. Collectively, they put surfing and family at the forefront of their lives.

Moniz's mother and girlfriend are on the way to Portugal to be with him as he awaits next steps. Our hearts go out to the Moniz family and we're wishing him a quick and full recovery.