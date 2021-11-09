Essentials: What You Need to Know About the Jacksonville Super Girl

The 2021-2022 North America Qualifying Series (QS) opened in September and returns with 3,000 points on offer at the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro - the second Super Girl Surf Pro of the season.

The QS is where surfers battle in their own region, through the year, to earn a spot on the Challenger Series and fight for a chance at the big leagues, the Championship Tour. Multiple events, multiple destinations, and level of event award competitors a certain amount of points and by the end of the season the Top 9 men and Top 6 women will graduate to the Challenger Series.

Each result is critical and the end of the qualifying season is set for April 10th, 2022.

Event Information

The final stop of the North America QS for 2021, the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro, will award 3,000 points to the eventual woman who emerges victorious. An elite field of 64 women will contest before the season goes dormant until the start of the new year.

Reigning Super Girl Surf Pro victor Caroline Marks looks for her second cape in under two months. - WSL / Kenny Morris

Top seeds include the likes of 5X WSL Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore, fellow Team USA Olympian and reigning Super Girl victor Caroline Marks, former Championship Tour competitor Sage Erickson, 2020 US Open victor Caitlin Simmers, 2018 WSL Junior Champion Kirra Pinkerton'The Ultimate Surfer' winner Tia Blanco, and many more.

Break Dynamics

The ever-shifting sands, winds, and tides of Jacksonville Beach can have surfers hunting down the mystic sandbar. Luckily for the elite women in attendance, the southside of Jacksonville Beach Pier hasn't been lacking in contestable waves courtesy of the season's first Nor'easter.

Jacksonville Beach Pier alive in just the right conditions courtesy of Eddie Pitts. - WSL / Eddie Pitts

However, the sandbars will have shifted subtly and, with some luck, in the competitors' favor.

History

The World Surf League (formerly ASP) made its last appearance on Jacksonville Beach's shores in 1984 that Eastern Surf Association (ESA) coach Jason Motes remembers vividly as a child.

"Guys like Tom Curren and Shaun Tomson were in my backyard," expressed Motes. "It was insane."

For the Super Girl series itself, this marks a 15-year legacy created by ASA Entertainment CEO and Event Producer Rick Bratman. Any major women's surfer one could think of in that time period has made their appearance in this series. From 7X WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore to 2X WSL Champion Tyler Wright and arguable future World Champions such as Marks, Lakey Peterson, Courtney Conlogue, and many more.

There is also an array of activations from live performances to panel discussions featuring prominent professional women who look to empower the young women around them.

When?

The Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro begins November 12 - 14 and will be webcast LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com beginning November 13.