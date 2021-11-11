Stage Set for World-Class Competitors at Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro

The stage is set for a world-class lineup in attendance at the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro beginning November 12 - 14 at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. This marks the first WSL, then ASP, competition in Jacksonville Beach since 1984 and the first-ever Super Girl Surf Pro contested on the East Coast.

Carissa Moore bringing the aloha spirit to Jacksonville Beach's local young women. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Reigning, 5X WSL Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore is set to don the competitive jersey once more for the first time since winning her fifth World Title after inspiring young women in Jacksonville Beach. The Oahu, Hawaii competitor started her Moore Aloha Foundation in 2018 and looks to bring positive vibes around the world through the foundation's work. Moore's mentorship program had the local young women beaming at daybreak ahead of taking them out into the lineup.

"I just want us to learn from each other and have fun," expressed Moore amid the day's activities. "This (Moore Aloha Foundation) is meant to build confidence and friendship, and just to enjoy the day. I'm so thankful and inspired by all the women here. I can't wait to spend day in the water and doing all the fun activities we have planned."

Fellow world-renowned competitors, reigning Super Girl Pro winner Caroline Marks, former two-time Super Girl Pro victor Sage Erickson, and 2020 event victor and current North America No. 1 Caitlin Simmers add their names to the watch list heading into the weekend's action.

Jacksonville Beach's own Kayla Durden and Atlantic Beach's Sophie Falzone are set for the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro.

But, these elite competitors will have to contest with local talents on hand, including Jacksonville Beach's own Kayla Durden, Atlantic Beach, Florida's Sophie Falzone, and more. Falzone, 21, spent her early competitive year gunning for Pro Junior and regional QS points until 2019 when she turned her focus toward college. Now, she has the opportunity of a lifetime to contest against some of the best from around North America once more. Full interview in video above

"Growing up, I was always inspired by the pros, especially the women who made it to that level from Florida," said Falzone. "It always motivated me to think that if they could do it, I could do it too. I also was inspired by the girls I would compete against because we always pushed each other to be better. Some of my toughest competitors in the water are my best friends out of the water and they continue to inspire me too."

Alyssa Spencer already has one win on the East Coast earlier this year and looks for another clutch victory here in Jacksonville Beach. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Also ready for their Jacksonville Beach debut, North America's top talents such as current CT qualifier Sawyer Lindblad, Challenger Series standouts Alyssa Spencer and Samantha Sibley, and 2018 WSL Junior Champion Kirra Pinkerton are all in town. Spencer is on the cusp of CT qualification through the Challenger Series and looks to back herself up on the QS after a big win in the Outer Banks earlier this year.

"I'm really excited for this event in Florida," said Spencer. "It's a great opportunity to get some more points and more time in the jersey. With one win at OBX and a third place in Oceanside, I'm hoping to get one more solid result here to keep myself in a position to qualify for the Challenger Series going into next year.

"My number one goal this year is to qualify for the CT," added Spencer. "But, the regional events are super important for me as well because even if you're one spot away from qualification you have to make sure you've got yourself backed up on the regionals to get back onto the Challenger Series. I'm sitting in a tough position for sure but one big result in Hawaii could do it. I'm really looking forward to it and I'm excited for the big opportunity."

In addition to the amazing surfing, the event features 12 live concerts from artists like the Plain White T's, The Expendables, Hoobastank, Kira Kosarin, and John K in addition to a female DJ competition, women's beach volleyball and beach soccer tournaments, a female skateboarding contest, 14 free classes, speakers, panel discussions and much more. The entire event is free to attend.

A 7:30am EDT call will determine a likely 8:00am EDT start for Round 1.

Watch LIVE

The event will be broadcast at www.WorldSurfLeague.com and www.SuperGirlPro.com to watch these world-class athletes and more November 13 and 14 beginning at 8:00 A.M. EST.

The Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 will run November 12 - 14 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.