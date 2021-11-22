Barron Mamiya Has Unfinished Business At The HIC Pipe Pro

One of the world's surfing meccas is back as a Hawaii/Tahiti Nui regional Qualifying Series (QS) event to re-establish the HIC Pipe Pro. This marks a staple event for competitors with everyone charging for the opportunity to claim glory at Pipeline and Barron Mamiya looks for redemption. The now 21-year-old finished runner-up at Pipeline in 2019 behind eventual victor and Championship Tour (CT) qualifier Jack Robinson, but his sights are on a big win of his own.

We caught up with the North Shore born-and-raised talent as he prepares for a big winter at home.

WSL: You've nearly tasted glory at Pipeline on the QS stage, does that seem like a dream now being over two years later?

Mamiya: It feels like a lifetime ago (laughs). But, I'm super excited to put on a jersey there. I haven't surfed out there in a long time and it's one of my favorite waves in the world. It's a wave I've always wanted to win at so hopefully we get some good waves during the window.

What would that win mean to you being such a special place in your life?

It would mean a lot to me being a wave I've been around my entire life. Every winter going out there an try to get waves and all, it would just mean the world. It was bittersweet the last time I made that Final.

The young competitor has his eyes set on a big future. - WSL / Tony Heff

I was stoked to get second but I wanted to win so bad. If anyone else was going to win it, I was stoked Jack (Robinson) did and now I would love to get a win myself.

Now that you're among the pecking order trying to get waves at Pipeline, how crazy is it to see yourself among those guys you've looked up to and getting some of the best waves of your life?

It's crazy to think about. Just seeing that wave as a kid and seeing myself get older it's such a wird adjustment. Obviously it's the same people that are still out there but now I've been out there the last 10 or 11 years and to see guys like John John (Florence) or Jamie (O'Brien) do their thing is insane.

I'm stoked to be a part of it now and just want to keep proving myself out there every single wave.

Stay tuned for more from the HIC Pipe Pro QS 1,000 beginning December 8 - 20.