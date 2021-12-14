HIC Pipe Pro: Redemption Song For Men's 2022 Challenger Series Hopefuls

A second chance. Many surfers have become accustom with the term in year's past and that opportunity begins for Hawaii regional competitors at the HIC Pipe Pro, a Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000-level event, from December 8 - 20. Competition awaits the opening horn with the next call Monday, December 13, at 7:00 a.m. HST and a plethora of newcomers join a world-class field ready to get things underway.
For a handful, this marks a precursor to the 2022 Championship Tour (CT) set to start at Pipeline's world-famous reef on January 29. But, for others, it marks redemption to claim their spot among the Challenger Series ranks for 2022 and another chance at joining the world's best.
Keanu Asing is no stranger to the depths of Pipeline and hopes for more of this in coming days. - WSL / Kelly Cestari
The likes of Keanu Asing have felt the sting of defeat and relegation of falling off Tour, only to find his way back among the world's best in the past -- and now he looks to do so again.
Joining Asing on the quest to another chance at the Challenger Series are the likes of fellow North Shore surfers Barron Mamiya and Mason Ho, along with Maui's Ian Gentil, Eli Hanneman, and 4X Jaws Challenge winner Billy Kemper.
The Maui, Hawaii competitor continues his impeccable run through Haleiwa, besting Kanoa Igarashi and eliminating CT hopefuls Michael Dunphy and Shun Murakami.
Gentil made leaps and bounds at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger to finish off his campaign following some disappointing results during the Challenger Series. But, a quick reset is just what the 25-year-old needed and is set to contest for a spot among the Top 6 regional spots once more.
"I'm carrying some momentum from Haliewa going into Pipe so I feel really good about that," said Gentil. "A strong start at these regional events is super important. I'm putting all my energy in this event and I'm really looking forward to surfing Pipe with just three other people."
But, they will have to go toe-to-toe with some of the world's best and recent CT qualifiers such as 2X WSL Champion John John Florence, Ezekiel Lau, Imaikalani deVault, and more.
Follow the HIC Pipe Pro QS 1,000 from December 8 - 20 at the infamous reefbreak of Pipeline.
